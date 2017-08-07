South Africa: Premier Supra Mahumapelo Sends Condolences to Maluleke Family

press release

Premier of Bokone Bophirima Supra Mahumapelo extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of the retired Judge George Maluleke saying he was an outstanding and courageous judge who also played a huge role in the struggle for a free, democratic and just South Africa.

Retired Judge Maluleke passed away on Friday, 4 August 2017 last week after a short illness.

He was a chairperson of a commission appointed last year by the provincial government to specifically resolve escalating traditional leadership dispute in the province.

"I must say it was heart-breaking to learn about his passing away. To the family, I would like to send my deepest condolences in these trying times.

"We are surely affected by his passing as a province because his contribution to the commission was a massive one," the Premier said.

The Premier also said that Judge Maluleke was one of those first few black judges who accepted the calling to serve on the bench, paving the way for a process of transformation that is still underway in the justice sector.

"The efforts of Judge Maluleke and others like him did not only make a difference in the lives of those they defended, but they helped to sustain a conception of justice that stood in stark contrast to the law of the time," he said.

Judge George Maluleke is one judge who ruled on the case which was highly publicised in the high court at Johannesburg that Maaroganye and Tshabalala were guilty of culpable homicide - not murder - for killing four school children during a drag racing accident.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier