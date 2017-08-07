South Africa: Vote of No Confidence - Pressure Mounts As Clock Ticks Down to Mbete's Decision

analysis

Outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza on Sunday said "nothing has changed" regarding a vote of conscience in Tuesday's no confidence motion in President Jacob Zuma, but party colleague Mondli Gungubele declined to comment. The pressure on those favouring conscience above the party line, including ANC MPs like Derek Hanekom, Pravin Gordhan and others, has skyrocketed as the governing party is cracking the whip amid rhetoric likening the motion to regime change. All this comes as National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete, who is also ANC national chairperson, is expected to make her decision on a secret or open ballot on Monday. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

How or even whether the motion of no confidence goes ahead on Tuesday afternoon as scheduled will depend on Speaker Baleka Mbete. If she decides on a secret ballot, it's all set to unfold from 14:00; the ANC in its submission on this matter last month indicated it would abide by whatever decision the Speaker makes. If Mbete decides on an open ballot, her reasons will be scrutinised by opposition parties with a view to court action. If court action ensues, it could well mean a postponement of the no confidence motion pending the finalisation of the...