5 August 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Farmaajo & Kheyre Appoint a Record 40 "Advisors" Since Taking Office

The Farmaajo administration has appointed the highest number of advisors in Somalia history, political analysts have told Radio Dalsan.

A research by Radio Dalsan has established that Villa Somalia and the Office of the Prime Minister have at least 40 advisors attached to them.

Protocol experts who spoke to Radio Dalsan are of the opinion that most of the advisors were appointed to settle political scores or to reward political allegiance.

Among the advisors are Presidential candidates and political bigwigs.

The latest appointees include former Mogadishu Mayor Tarzan, Bashir Jama the former NISA chief and Mohamed Abdirizak a former presidential candidate.

It is not clear who funds for their renumeration beside the advisors attached to international organizations

A source close to Villa Somalia and PM office told Radio Dalsan that some of the advisors have limited access to Farmaajo and Kheyre.

Efforts by Radio Dalsan to get an official comment from the Villa Somalia were fruitless are our request remained unheeded.

