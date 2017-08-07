7 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Open Letter to ANC MPs On Eve of No Confidence Motion Debate

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Daily Maverick

We believe that the overwhelming majority of our citizens embrace the values of the Freedom Charter and the Constitution of our country and share this view. We would like to believe that we speak on behalf of all members of the ANC who reject corruption; want to see the realisation of our potential as a nation, and the elimination of poverty and the unacceptable levels of inequality. By the ANC STALWARTS and VETERANS.

Dear Comrades,

With Parliament preparing itself for one its most important sessions since our young democracy came into being, the eyes of the nation and indeed of all democrats focus on each and every one of you who will take your seats on that day, ready to make your mark in the history books.

The guideline of how you should approach your role on the day, as required of you in terms of the Constitution of the Republic, was outlined in the clearest of terms by the Chief Justice in the Constitutional Court determination regarding whether the Speaker had powers to provide for a secret ballot during voting on the motion of no confidence against (in this case) President Jacob Zuma.

As stalwarts and veterans of the...

South Africa

Secret Ballot for No-Confidence Vote Against President Zuma

South Africa's Parliamentary Speaker Baleka Mbete has announced that the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.