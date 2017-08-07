South Africa: Open Letter to ANC MPs On Eve of No Confidence Motion Debate

analysis

We believe that the overwhelming majority of our citizens embrace the values of the Freedom Charter and the Constitution of our country and share this view. We would like to believe that we speak on behalf of all members of the ANC who reject corruption; want to see the realisation of our potential as a nation, and the elimination of poverty and the unacceptable levels of inequality. By the ANC STALWARTS and VETERANS.

Dear Comrades,

With Parliament preparing itself for one its most important sessions since our young democracy came into being, the eyes of the nation and indeed of all democrats focus on each and every one of you who will take your seats on that day, ready to make your mark in the history books.

The guideline of how you should approach your role on the day, as required of you in terms of the Constitution of the Republic, was outlined in the clearest of terms by the Chief Justice in the Constitutional Court determination regarding whether the Speaker had powers to provide for a secret ballot during voting on the motion of no confidence against (in this case) President Jacob Zuma.

As stalwarts and veterans of the...