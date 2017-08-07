South Africa: Emotional Abuse and Why I Stayed

analysis

In 2012, I met a man. In 2013, I gave birth to our son. The abuse started from day one.

I have been following intensely the stories of many women such as #Karabo - women who come out of abusive relationships or those who never come out.

As I listened, I wondered how or when someone like me should speak out about her situation. My newly found insult is when people say that "I am strong" because that tends to mean that I don't need any help - I am seen as this super-woman, raising three boys as a single mother, juggling that with a highly demanding political career and trying to hustle so that one day or in 2019, when I am no longer the flavour of the month, I have something to fall back on because I have to raise my boys and don't have the husband who will provide.

Some things I have bottled to the outside world for so many years - except the one man who knows me intimately - the counsellor God brought into my life and whom I sit with every counselling session pouring out my heart. Sometimes crying.

Since 2011, I have...