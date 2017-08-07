South Africa: Women At Work - an Annotated List of Seven Micro-Agressions All Women Can Relate to

analysis

There's irony in a day marked to honour women who fought against oppression being increasingly replaced by a collective gender micro-agression in the shape of unbridled consumerism. By AYESHA FAKIE.

Every year when August rolls round my eyebrow raises ever so slightly, waiting for the new depths of conspicuous consumption with the Hallmark-ification of Women's Day.

There's irony in a day marked to honour women who fought against oppression being increasingly replaced by a collective gender microagression in the shape of unbridled consumerism. And portrayed to us via marketing that only considers one form of feminine beauty and standards as an ideal.

All it does is make me think back on gendered micro-aggressions I've experienced. Especially at work.

Now, no workplace is perfect. I've been around the block enough times to know that. And my current employer is not perfect either; we're a microcosm of South Africa after all. But we do live our values, and we try very hard to improve if we fail - the fact that I can write this piece under its banner itself says something. This is refreshing to me because at a few previous employers I got a crash course in how to behave...