South Africa: SA's Racist Schools - an Opportunity for a Deeper Reflection On Race

analysis

School segregation in South Africa, like everything else, was created by people who believed that biologically and culturally, white people are superior to black people and black inferiority was stamped from the beginning. After 60 years of apartheid and 350 years of colonialism such long-held historical ideas about black people, which had been turned into policy and law, could not have been miraculously expunged in one day, on 27 April 1994. What is needed is real and genuine reconciliation, and not one done for self-interest and preservation.

Post-1994, clear-cut long-held racist ideas, as has happened elsewhere after black legal subjugation, have been replaced by what many scholars call assimilationism - a subtle shift to less overt segregation of cultural and class superiority, so that in some way, black people must be made to believe that by doing certain things, by being a certain way, attending certain schools, belonging to certain societies and cliques, adopting a certain speech pattern, they will somehow attain this cultural and class superiority and finally deal with this cultural and class superiority as they attain its loftiness.

So when a geography teacher at St Johns College tells a black child that he is on his way...