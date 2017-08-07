Ethiopia: PFSA Says Efficient Drug Inventory System in Place

Annual inventory of pharmaceuticals supply which used to take over two months is now being accomplished in about two weeks, says Pharmaceuticals Fund and Supply Agency (PFSA).

The efficient mechanism of inventory is helpful to timely quantify available drugs in store and carry out distribution on the right time, according to Ahmad Kedir, PFSA Storage and Distribution Coordinator.

The agency used to carry out inventory in the past only once a year and used to take longer than two months which causes delay in the supply of pharmaceuticals, the agency said adding that currently it is also able to carry out quarterly .

The inventory is a vital step in the activities of the agency as it helps to have exact information about its stock, regulate excess and deficit stock, take timely action for the stocks and estimate the price of the stock , among others.

According to Ahmad the inventory carried out this year is unique in that it has considered names of pharmaceuticals , medical equipment, laboratory reagents, strength , manufacturer, supplier. Further more the agency has devised and utilized a consistent procedural manual that prevents redundancy of pharmaceutical supplies and provide efficient service.

The agency has currently increased its supply of quality, safe and efficacious pharmaceuticals to respond to the ever increased demand of the society by increasing its accessibility.

Currently the agency expects local pharmaceutical manufacturers to cover 20% of the country's demand though they fall short to only 12%, he said adding that to the future it is working towards raising their share to 60%.

For this end the government applies various subsidies and incentives at policy level for local manufacturers to retain foreign currency, save time, and create jobs. Accordingly local manufacturers enjoy 25% price shield when they compete with foreign companies, 30% advance loan and 70% tripartite bank loan agreement.