People who were gathered under the villagization programme are showing remarkable changes based on the social service facilities and trainings given to them.

The people who were refusing to send their children to schools have now started to request opening of a secondary school as they have realized its importance. They have also quit tilling with their hands and started using oxen for farming which is helping them to produce surplus.

Recently, these peasants are transforming from being pastoralist to semi pastoralist which is the only way to benefit themselves from the resources at hand. Meanwhile, they are striving to feed themselves without any donation. The emerging regions which account for only 13 per cent of the country's entire population, but cover 60 per cent of the total land area. They were not beneficiaries of infrastructure development as they settled on distant and peripheral areas of the country. The FDRE constitution provides that the regions need special support. Though the government has been providing support for years, the support was not effective in bringing about the desired outcome, according to Kassa Teklebirhan Federal and Pastoralist Development Affairs Minister.

The government has taken various measures like training the leadership and adjusting the structure so as to get promising results for the future.

Similarly the Federal and Pastoralists Development Affairs Minister added, the government has managed to settle 28 thousand farmers as per the plan.

Meanwhile, the minister expressed that more than 400 thousand households settled together and they are striving to change their lives day by day.

The construction of more than 5 thousand economic and social institutions has inspired people to accept the developmental efforts.

Currently all the households gathered at Kushimengel village, are leading a stable life by rearing cattle, goat and producing crops like maize and cabbage, among others. The government is striving to encourage agricultural activities through irrigation using different agricultural inputs, procedural manuals.

Among the special support to the emerging regions predominantly Benshangul Gumuz was the beneficiary with this settlement programme centre and there were 34 thousand 267 households according to the plan even though it was possible to participate 25 thousand 418 households and youths.

Accordingly senior government officials from both the regional and federal levels have expressed satisfaction during their visit on the dynamic change of these households that could be helped to reach their ambitions growth targets over the coming times.

Boki Buga is one of the settlers. She led a mean life in her home village, Gilgel Beles Town of Metekel Zone Benshangul Gumuz Region. She was volunteer to settle at Kushimengel village since 20011. She worked hard in agriculture using oxen. She says her life has changed meaningfully by now as she is able to send her children to school and earns income by selling her agricultural produces.

Zeleke Kelkay an Agricultural Development Extension worker was training and guiding people at Gilgel Gibe village pilot project on how to raise goats and cattle. After the training many villagers started producing millet, maize and sorghum as well as cattle significantly showing a dynamic change that could be emulated by the rest of the community.

In the district of Assosa within Kushimengel Kebele Ato Ali Mohammed is also among the beneficiaries being organized in an association including his 11 members of family and ploughing their land in the modernized way using technologies. Over here, it is noted that more than 185 households organized in associations and cultivating banana.

He was supplying to the near by markets even in the absence of road.

Youth Ado Behadin Abdo of the Kushimengel district said he and his friends established youth association in 2013. Eighty five of the members started growing and selling vegetables and fruits with the initial capital of Birr 1,700. Right now, they have a saving of Birr 893,000.

During the occasion Deputy Premier and Federal Special Support Board Director Ato Demeke Mekonnen said that the villagization is helpful in modernizing the life style of settlers.

He further underlined the possibility of changing the zone in to hub of mango production through utilizing research based inputs and supporting youth.