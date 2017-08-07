Ethiopia: Building Local Capacity to Explore Heritages

The sixth biannual conference of the East African Association for Paleoanthropology and paleontology (EAAPP), co-organized by the EAAPP secretariat in collaboration with the Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage (ARCCH) and the ministry of culture and tourism was held here in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from July 30th to August 2nd 2017.

According to Professor Zeresenay Alemseged, a scientist who discovered selam, co-founder and President of the EAAPP who hosted and spearheaded the conference, over two hundred local, regional and international scholars are said to have attended the conference and presented high number of scientific papers pertaining to heritage research, conversation, management and development.

As to the professor, it was extremely hard for young African scholars to take part thereby present and discuss their findings in such international scientific forums. But the EAAPP has, now, reversed the situation by bringing this forum to the region. He, with reference to that, added that by creating this forum and bringing the scientific discourse back to the Eastern region, the EAAPP aims at augmenting collaboration between international researchers and local scientists. "Though the eastern African region is endowed with impressive archaeological paleoanthropological resources, a platform where research outputs could be discussed within the region was missing up until the formation of our association," said Zeresenay.

According to him, the association has, as one of its main achievements, enabled young African scholars to establish broad collaborative networks globally. As could be learnt during the occasion, the objective of the conference is to create an enabling environment for East African scientists to present their own research outputs away from merely being participants in such conferences unlike the previous times. For instance, in this scientific conference, right here, over 20 young Ethiopian scientists are expected to present and discus their scientific research findings thereby let the two parties-scientists and policy makers- discuss face to face on issues which need their collaborative efforts.

Having expressed in his keynote remark that the association will continue to play a key role in promoting scientific discourses in the region and beyond, Ato Yonas Desta, Director of the Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage (ARCCH), said in this regard that the association is key in bridging scientists and policy makers together.

Dr. Hirut woldemariam, Minister of Culture and Tourism, on her part said during the occasion that eastern African region holds the single most important promise for the solution of the many mysteries that still surround the question of origins of humanity and its early days. It is indeed gratifying for Ethiopians to begin to talk about themselves as descendants of Lucy or as distant relatives of Ardi or selam, she added.

As to her, it is beginning to figure increasingly in the parlance of the ordinary public too. She expressed to the participants that there is something very powerful for Ethiopians about Ethiopia being described as the cradle of humanity.

She, furthermore, accentuated in her speech that it is even more gratifying that this is not just a self-aggrandizing banter exchanged among the literati only. She said that Ethiopia is the origin of mankind and this ascertained not by Ethiopians but by these scientists who are here in the conference. They have, through Lucy, Ardi and Selam, reached a consensus that mankind from its very beginning was evolved here in Ethiopia and then dispersed to the rest of the world.

Yonas on his part said that some of the earliest evidences for the emergency of the first humans and upright walking have been discovered here. As to him, a unique record of human biological and cultural evolution, spanning the past 6 million years, has been documented at various sites in Ethiopia. Further, some of the most iconic fossils specimens known to date in the history of paleoanthropology including Lucy, Selam and Ardi were discovered here in Ethiopia.

Concerning the government's efforts, the minister expressed that various tasks are being carried out to make Ethiopia a tourist destination taking all the above facts into account though much more still remains to be done.

As said by her, the government is promoting the country's wonders through various national and international media outlets, festivals, tourism programmes, websites and many other marketing mechanisms."For instance, as we all know, Al-nejashi is the first mosque, where Islam could be practiced openly in the world after its birth in Saudi Arabia, so, we are working to make it Islamic (pilgrimage) tourists destination like that of Mecca, so internationally branded Nigerian investors are investing on that to open international resorts," said Hirut.

The minister added that, nowadays, in addition to the other forms of transport facilities, there are 25 local airports in Ethiopia; so, travelers can simply and safely visit any sight they want by using air flights. The same is true for other facilities too, as sources indicate, for instance, currently; a worldwide hotel is being launched here in the metropolis at a monthly basis.

Regarding to activities being undertaken at a government level to build the capacity of Ethiopian Paleoanthropologists and paleontologists, laboratories, research centres, bureaus, libraries, meeting halls and other related services not mentioned here are almost met. As to Hirut, the government is working on human resource development. A considerable number of individuals have been sent to different parts of the world to attend their PHD programmes in this particular field of study in addition to allocating budget for research away from the other fund sources as this is a critical field.

Professor Zeresenay added that the government's support to the field in all dimensions is really wonderful. Many young Ethiopian students are showing interests to this field and are therefore joining to the department in various old and newly flourishing universities here and there.

Having expressed that it is necessary to expand and support archaeological field schools in east Africa, Dr. Hirut, called upon the association to work toward creating the East African regional centre of excellence in these fields of study given the very fertile ground the region has.

In relation to this, Hirut promised to the participants of the conference that the government would be more than willing to support their valiant efforts to expand paleoanthropological and paleontological research in our country.

Meanwhile, Zeresenay told this reporter in his exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald that he in collaboration with all other concerned organs wants to open a centre of excellence here in Ethiopia in these fields.

According to Yonas, organizing such conferences locally and beyond that is quite critical if African museums and universities are able to be centres for science and research.

As could be known in the occasion, research into human origins in Ethiopia is relatively young compared to many other countries. The director of ARCCH says that yet, the research output registered during this relatively short time is phenomenal showing that the potential of the nation is indeed huge. After irregular intermittent searches at the beginning of the 20th century and in the 1930's, systematic paleontological and archeological exploration in Ethiopia began in the lower Omo valley in the 1960's and Melka Kunture. Work in the lower Omo valley documented a huge number of faunal and floral remains. Research in the Omo was soon followed by new missions to the Afar depression, which subsequently, became an epicenter for paleoanthropological exploration. "Currently, there are over 27 paleontological and archaeological missions throughout the country making unparalleled impact on the search for human origins. But the country's paleontological and archaeological resources are still untapped and much more remains to be discovered," he said.

With this regard Hirut said that there may be plenty of research findings of prehistoric flora and fauna in the East African region but she is not quite sure they are kept properly and safely, while being at the same time accessible to the public both for scientific investigations as well as viewing by local visitors. She said, "I humbly urge the association and other collaborators to work toward establishing a state of the art museums and safe showcase areas for prehistoric fossil remains and related scientific findings.

As indicated by Yonas, researches into human origins in Ethiopia have been conducted by non-Ethiopians, mostly western scholars for various historical reasons but, now, the authority is working to transform itself from just being an institution which facilitates researches to conducting researches and develop modern field and laboratory conservation plans

As could be known from the organizers, Launched in 2005, the East African Association for paleoanthropology and paleontology held its first biennial international conference in 2007 in Nairobi. Following that, four successive meetings were held in Arusha (2009), Addis Ababa (2011), Mombasa (2013), and Dar es salaam (2015, so Addis is now hosting this conference for a second time.