7 August 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia to Host 11th African Corporate Governance Conference Next Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tsegaye Tilahun

The 11th conference of African Corporate Governance Network is scheduled to take place next week here in Addis Ababa.

According to a Press Release the Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Association sent to The Ethiopian Herald the Chamber will host the three day Conference for the first time here from August 9 to 11, 2017 in collaboration with African Corporate Governance Network, based in Pretoria, South Africa.

Policy makers and large company owners from the 19 member states including Ethiopia will attend the conference. The conference checks the competitiveness of companies in the market to enhance corporate governance and ethical leadership of companies' transparency and accountability in African countries.

Among the objectives of African Corporate Governance Network are demonstrating good practice within member organizations and network, building sustainable capacity to enable membership organizations to achieve their goals, expanding network, conducting research, and creating a favorable investment climate.

All these objectives were summed up to lead companies by professionals and accountable board members to carry out their social responsibilities. The network is playing a vital role to promote fair and ethical business system development in Africa. Exchange and share knowledge, information, best practices tools and resources.

Best practices in corporate governance enhancement of different companies will be demonstrated and evaluated on the conference so that they can be input for policy makers. The Ethiopian companies and members of chamber of commerce and sectoral association will get the chance to assimilate corporate governance principles and experiences from performances.

There will be panel discussions focusing on challenges in corporate governance and the business opportunities that can be created in implementing corporate governance strategies. The Ethiopian business governance practice and ethics will be one of the topics to be covered in discussion. It is also expected that African corporate governance intellectuals would present their advises.

Similarly, the African Corporate Governance Network will evaluate its six month report during the conference.

Ethiopia

Is the Villagization Programme Changing People's Lives?

People who were gathered under the villagization programme are showing remarkable changes based on the social service… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.