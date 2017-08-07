7 August 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Disturbed By Allegations of Assault By Deputy Minister Manana

President Jacob Zuma has learned with great concern and is disturbed by the allegations of assault on a woman patron at a nightclub in Johannesburg reportedly by The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Mduduzi Manana.

The Police Minister, Mr Fikile Mbalula has indicated that a case has been opened with the South African Police Service. President Zuma has confidence that the law enforcement agencies will deal with the matter effectively in line with the laws of the land.

"The South African Government has made violence against women a priority crime. Women have a right to safety and security and must not be attacked or abused by anyone, anywhere in the country, regardless of the position of the either the perpetrator or victim. South Africa must be safe for all women," said President Zuma.

The President has urged all with information on the matter to cooperate with the authorities.

