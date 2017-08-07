7 August 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Fikile Mbalula On Allegations of Assault Against Deputy Minister Manana

Minister Mbalula on assault by Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Mr Mduduzi Manana

The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula has noted the disturbing allegations of assault levelled against the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mr Mduduzi Manana. A case of assault has been opened with the South African Police Service. The alleged assault took place at 4h00, the 6th of August 2017, in Cubana Fourways, Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Minister Mbalula take these allegations very serious. Protection of women and vulnerable groups are a number one priority of the Police Ministry. Minister Mbalula maintains that victims of abuse and gender based violence who go to the SAPS stations with cases of assault must be treated as genuine victims. Minister Fikile Mbalula expects the victim to be treated with respect and dignity. Minister Mbalula further expects that the Police will proactively give a feedback to the victim.

"Women deserve love and protection from all of us. The Police must be given space to investigate this case without fear or favour, no one is above the law irrespective of their position in Society" Minister Mbalula added.

