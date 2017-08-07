Ethiopia: Our Bright Future Should Not Be Darkened By Road Accident!

editorial

Ethiopia is endowed with various natural and historical attractions with a potential to make it wealthy and famous in the world. But due to the incidents in the last century, it lost its reputation and was known to the world with various negative impressions like war, poverty and famine. Every citizen knows the cost the country paid to renew its image. With lots of effort it is now recovering from the formidable damages it sustained in the past. As a result it is experiencing a very high flow of tourists and foreign investment which is contributing both to the improvement of its image as well as economic growth.

But road traffic accident seems to repeat the terrible incidents that once incurred damage on its name.

Road traffic accident has become a routine and common topic of our media. We are almost rendered addict to the contents. It would not be an exaggeration to say that more than getting shocked by the excruciating news many of us rather tend to be amazed if the report claims that there are no accidents at all or the accidents caused minor damages or injury. It seems that we have accepted the incident as an inevitable part of our life. It would be a dreadful fact to guess that it will be considered as if nothing has happened as long as it keeps its damages to few casualties and property damage. But what is our guarantee that it will not decimate all of us one at a time?

As mentioned above we tend to be moved more when we hear that there are no accidents the night before. Of course this should really move us. It means it is our burning desire. The problem is as much as we need it, many of us do not take the right action to realize it. We forget that we have the biggest responsibility to prevent the damage when we handle the steering wheel. Pedestrians also forget that they have an obligation to properly observe road manners and ethics while using roads. The solution is all in our hands. It all behooves us. If we don't do that we are going to lose not only our personal health or life, but through time our history growth and civilization.

Ethiopia is showing remarkable growth which manifests itself in various forms. As people earn more income and start leading a better life they are likely to equip themselves with fruits of development which can further assist their prosperity. As part of that they are likely to move from place to place frequently. They wish to spend more time working, studying and refreshing themselves.

However the existing situation of road safety is likely to cloud peoples ambition to vibrantly strive to change their life. More over the ever growing level of accident is likely to pose a threat against the image of the country which still has to further recover from the trauma of the past.

The government and stakeholders are now taking more strict measures including tight control over the road traffic flow. While commending and collaborating to the measures we need also to practically witness our responsibility to the meaningfulness of the measures so that they can bring about marked changes in the impact. We need to realize that failure to do that will exacerbate the problem which will ultimately put at stake not only an individuals life, but the entire image of the country.

Hence as far as we need the transport sector for our over all needs, we also need to care about making it safe enough. All of us need to stop and think twice to further upscale our contribution to the issue.