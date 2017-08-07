Africa: IGAD Member States Approve Medicine Regulatory Harmonization Initiative

Home to about 266 million people the east and horn of Africa region is well known, among other things, for the large scale movement of people. In most cases the movement of the people is cross border.

The people usually carry various commodities while traveling across borders. Among the commodities they carry include medical products. But this mode of drug transaction is considered unsafe as it increases the vulnerability to substandard and falsified drugs.

Ethiopia, the epicenter of the region has felt the dangerous consequences of the cross border illegal drug trafficking and has been taking actions earlier. FMHACA, an authority in charge of the issues works in collaboration with the Ethiopian Revenue and Customs Authority and Federal Police Commission to control the trafficking of pharmaceuticals in 17 customs checkpoints of the country, says Samson Abraham Public Relations and Communication Director with FMHACA.

For this end it has established a system where it can standardize drugs. Furthermore it has established excellence center.

Even though Ethiopia puts in place its own regulation and standards for medicine, it is likely to face challenges from the regional countries as IGAD member countries where the drugs are trafficked illegally do not have harmonious standards for the pharmaceutical supplies in their respective countries. Taking this into consideration Ethiopia took the initiative for the formation of regional level initiative in charge of standardizing pharmaceuticals in the region and controlling the movement of substandard and falsified drugs, according to Samson.

Established in 1986 to coordinate anti drought efforts of the region, Intergovernmental Authority on Drought (IGAD) has been working as an umbrella organization of countries of the region. It undertakes concerted activities of the region in political , economic and social spheres.

As part of its overall responsibility it has recently embarked up on coordinating the countries to formulate a proposal which aims to establish a regional level Medicine Regulatory Harmonization Initiative.

During a three day workshop that took place here in Addis Ababa from August 1-3 the medicine regulation harmonization initiative of IGAD has been approved by the member states and was welcome by donors and partners including the World Bank, World Health Organization (WHO) and donor nations.

Speaking on behalf of IGAD Executive Secretary Fathia Alwan, Health and Social Development Acting Director of IGAD said the just approved proposal to establish medicines regulatory harmonization initiative is in line with IGAD Regional Strategic framework and Implementation Plan 2016-2020 that provides an overall guidance of how IGAD intends to deliver its mandate and incorporates the priorities given in the African Unions Agenda 2063 and Sustainable Development Goals.

The movement of substandard and falsified medical products and illegal trade in medicines in the region is mainly facilitated by the movement of people, she noted.

Alwan reiterated that the presence of unregulated substandard and falsified medical products and illegal trade in medicines circulating with in IGAD member states is a serious public health threat which must be prevented and controlled in order to spur confidence on our public heath care systems and programs.

The IGAD-MRH initiative aims at harmonizing regulatory system, guideline and processes for regulation of medicines in accordance with internationally recognized standards in the coming five years.

WHOs Dr. Mike Ward said lack of health related infrastructure, shortage of qualified human and financial resources and lack of capacity to enforce regulatory provisions are some of the factors that hinder access to safe, efficacious, quality and affordable medicines.

Mike noted that the development of the project proposal is a critical milestone in the process of the establishment of harmonization program in the region and raised concern on the continuity of the support from member states and mobilization of the financial support for the implementation of proposal are vital.

He indicated that WHO attaches special importance to regional medicine regulatory harmonization initiatives as they reduce cost and time of regulatory activities, increase confidence in product safety, efficacy and quality, promote interdependence in regulatory decisions and in building regulatory capacity and ultimately improve access to medicines.

He finally indicated that WHO will continue providing technical guidance and support to the IGAD - MRH initiative.

The successful implementation of the initiative will not only to alleviate the illegal movement of drugs but also increase the availability of more options for medicine as all countries use uniform standards, according to Samson.