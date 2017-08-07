7 August 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: House Lifts 10 Months Long State of Emergency, Appoints Three New Ministers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kassahun Chanie

The House of Peoples Representatives (HPR) in its extraordinary session yesterday has lifted the ten months long state of emergency.

The House lifted the emergency after evaluating the report presented to it regarding its outcome and current situation of the nation.

Presenting evaluation report on the state of emergency FDRE Minister of Defence and Secretariat of Emergency Command Post Siraj Fegessa said the state of emergency which was declared to quell the unrest that flared up across the country particularly in Amhara, Oromia and Southern Nation Nationalities and Peoples regional states was effective in restoring law and order in the areas. Hence the Command post has recommended the lifting of the state of emergency, he noted.

Meanwhile the House has also endorsed appointment of three ministers and cabinet members nominated by FDRE Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn. The newly appointed ministers are Kebede Chanie, Minister of Federal Affairs and Pastoral Area Development, Dr Tilaye Getie, Minister of Education, and Moges Balcha, Director General of The Ethiopian Revenue and Customs Authority with a rank of Minister.

In a related development, the House has also removed the immunity of a member suspected of corruption. The House member, Alemayehu Gujo, was former state Minister of Finance and Economic Cooperation /MoFEC/.

Ethiopia

Is the Villagization Programme Changing People's Lives?

People who were gathered under the villagization programme are showing remarkable changes based on the social service… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.