The House of Peoples Representatives (HPR) in its extraordinary session yesterday has lifted the ten months long state of emergency.

The House lifted the emergency after evaluating the report presented to it regarding its outcome and current situation of the nation.

Presenting evaluation report on the state of emergency FDRE Minister of Defence and Secretariat of Emergency Command Post Siraj Fegessa said the state of emergency which was declared to quell the unrest that flared up across the country particularly in Amhara, Oromia and Southern Nation Nationalities and Peoples regional states was effective in restoring law and order in the areas. Hence the Command post has recommended the lifting of the state of emergency, he noted.

Meanwhile the House has also endorsed appointment of three ministers and cabinet members nominated by FDRE Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn. The newly appointed ministers are Kebede Chanie, Minister of Federal Affairs and Pastoral Area Development, Dr Tilaye Getie, Minister of Education, and Moges Balcha, Director General of The Ethiopian Revenue and Customs Authority with a rank of Minister.

In a related development, the House has also removed the immunity of a member suspected of corruption. The House member, Alemayehu Gujo, was former state Minister of Finance and Economic Cooperation /MoFEC/.