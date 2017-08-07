Ethiopia: Tigrai State Opening Up More Attractions to Earn More From Tourism

Tigray state is working strenuously to introduce its numerous but unknown tourist attractions to visitors as part of its effort to streamline the sector, says the States Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Tigray State is so far widely known for its ancient historical heritages like the Obelisks of Axum and few other monasteries, among others. Many of the tourists knowledge of the regions tourist attractions are mainly limited to these heritages and so the revenue from the sector has also been limited accordingly, Tigray culture and tourism bureau, PR expert Abadi Desta said in his exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald.

Abadi further says that there is more to Tigray than these ancient historical and religious heritages that could attract a lot more tourists and yield considerable revenue to the state. He said that the bureau is working relentlessly to register 30% growth of the sector at the end of GTP II.

As to him the region aims to raise foreign and domestic tourists from 46000 and 600,000 in 2007 E.C to 200,000 and 2,227,738 respectively at the end of the strategic plan and its revenue from the 31.6 million dollar in 2007 E.C to 1.7 Billion dollar. As per to the expert, the region is working all it can with all its limitations to make the average stay of foreigners from 5.5 days in 2007 E.C to 8 days at the end of the strategic plan.

There are green lights which indicate that they are on the right path, Abadi said adding that the number of foreign tourists who visited the region in 2008 E.C was 62,000 with an average stay of 6 days and daily expenditure of USD 230. Meanwhile, in 2009 E.C, the number has raised to 71000 with an average stay of 6.5 days and daily expense of USD 230.

According to the expert, the bureau is now working to establish tourism transformation agency at a regional level which would be under the direct supervision of the president aspiring to become the first tourist destination state in the country from its current fifth position. Abadi says, "We are working not only to raise the sector's share in the GDP of the region from 2% these days to 5% but also to have 20% share of the total foreign currency of the economy next to manufacturing and industry in the rest 3 years of the GTP."

Both private and public sectors are performing actively in the regions tourism sector, according to Abadi.

An Italian and an Australian have already constructed two international lodges in Gheralta area, he indicated. Another lodge called Hibre-Beher which would be the first in the continent is being constructed by the owner of Kuriftu lodge.

Currently, Tigray has more than 8 star rated hotels ranging from one to four. Furthermore, the government encourages investors with the provision of land for free, importing of duty free construction materials among others, so there is quite a wide range of investment in the sector in addition to the above.

Abadi noted that so far considerable progresses have been registered, with regard to changing the image of the region, the international community was having before. More than 90% tourists' feedback who visited the region shown that as they are highly satisfied with everything.

The expert says that in Tigrai, previously, tourists used to know and visit only the obelisks of Axum and then go to Yeha and to Debredamo monastery as there were no other attractions which were opened to tourists. As a result, majority of the visitors were members of the elderly society or scientists who want to know about history and religion. "We were not attracting those young tourists who need luxury and\adventure tourism.

But, by now, there are numerous attractions beyond that like Gheralta and other areas in the eastern zone of Tigrai are great wonders away from the former ones. But much remains yet to be undertaken," he expressed. The bureau is striving hard to introduce many more new attractions bearing these facts in mind. It has for instance outsourced 9 different projects recently as part of its efforts.

According to Abadi a Nigerian worldwide tour operator is building a lodge around Negash with a plan to attract 250 thousand Muslim tourists every year.