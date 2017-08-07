7 August 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: UBA Liberia MD Encourages Cuttington Graduates

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of United Bank for Africa (Liberia) has called on recipients of Associate Degree of the University Junior College to remain steadfast in their pursuit for a better livelihood after their studies.

Mr. Olalekan Balogun, who addressed the Ninth Commencement Convocation of the Cuttington Junior College in Suakoko, Bong County, urged the 46 graduates to always remember that there will always be time for them to build their capacities by leasing with people who will nurture them in their future pursuit.

Associate degrees in several disciplines including two from the Accounting department, six from Public Administration, seven from Education, eighteen from Agriculture, eleven from Nursing, and one from the Sociology department were awarded to graduates.

Amidst thunderous applause from the parents and guardians of the graduates, the UBA CEO thanked the professional staff of the University for their Mentorship which eventually made the students successful in their studies.

While encouraging the graduates to work harder if they are to become successful in their daily lives, he called on them as well to always be focused in whatever they do.

"This will help you to lead you to success. You must always learn to associate with people who you can learn from, and not people who will pull you down, successful people are those who spent lot of times to do things that will be in their interest. You have a decision to make," Mr. Balogun told the graduates.

Earlier, the President of the University, Dr. Herman B. Browne praised the faculty of the University for ensuring the successful conduct of the ninth commencement convocation of the University Junior College. He also thanked the students for their hard work over the years.

Also, Associate Vice President of Cuttington Junior College, Ms. Victoria K. Kassellie, used the occasion to buttress the mentorship delivered by Mr. Olalekan Balogun to the graduates, adding, "You, the graduates from today must take seriously the advices given you today by Mr. Balogun," she said.

Liberia

UP Still in Rift?

While the departure from the Unity Party (UP) of top partisan Gbezhongar Findley was still being grappled with by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.