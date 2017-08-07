Liberia: UBA Liberia MD Encourages Cuttington Graduates

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of United Bank for Africa (Liberia) has called on recipients of Associate Degree of the University Junior College to remain steadfast in their pursuit for a better livelihood after their studies.

Mr. Olalekan Balogun, who addressed the Ninth Commencement Convocation of the Cuttington Junior College in Suakoko, Bong County, urged the 46 graduates to always remember that there will always be time for them to build their capacities by leasing with people who will nurture them in their future pursuit.

Associate degrees in several disciplines including two from the Accounting department, six from Public Administration, seven from Education, eighteen from Agriculture, eleven from Nursing, and one from the Sociology department were awarded to graduates.

Amidst thunderous applause from the parents and guardians of the graduates, the UBA CEO thanked the professional staff of the University for their Mentorship which eventually made the students successful in their studies.

While encouraging the graduates to work harder if they are to become successful in their daily lives, he called on them as well to always be focused in whatever they do.

"This will help you to lead you to success. You must always learn to associate with people who you can learn from, and not people who will pull you down, successful people are those who spent lot of times to do things that will be in their interest. You have a decision to make," Mr. Balogun told the graduates.

Earlier, the President of the University, Dr. Herman B. Browne praised the faculty of the University for ensuring the successful conduct of the ninth commencement convocation of the University Junior College. He also thanked the students for their hard work over the years.

Also, Associate Vice President of Cuttington Junior College, Ms. Victoria K. Kassellie, used the occasion to buttress the mentorship delivered by Mr. Olalekan Balogun to the graduates, adding, "You, the graduates from today must take seriously the advices given you today by Mr. Balogun," she said.