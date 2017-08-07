Liberia: National Inter-Political Parties Festival Launch

In an effort to maintain the level of peace currently being enjoyed by all Liberians as well as foreign nationals, a group monitoring the 2017 general and presidential elections has launched an inter-political dialogue, a peace festival intended to be used to avoid electoral violence.

Speaking at the launch of the endeavor at the weekend at the Farmington Hotel, Project President, Letia Assaf-Bates expressed gratitude to the Political Parties for their support to the peace process. It was at the very Hotel, political leaders signed unto the documents of commitment to peace during this election period.

Madam Assaf-Bates also thanked representatives who showed up for the launch, and said their presence marks a 'win, win situation' for Liberians to keep the peace.

She lauded the Government of Liberia for upholding its mandate in protecting free speech, a violent free society and a smooth environment for all Liberians.

The Project which is aimed at soliciting the support of all Liberians is mainly targeting women to carry messages of none-violence, peaceful campaign activities and a much organized electoral process thatr would be seen as being transparent.

The Group's research show that electioneering periods are sometimes marred with violence and chaos if the proper mechanisms are put in place, and they believed that the electorates do have so much power through their votes to bring about a paradigm shift in leadership and governance.

"They can either decide to emancipate their future, and the future of their children's children through the quality of leaders they elect, or can choice to keep making the same traditional mistakes if the proper thing is not done," the group discovered.

According to Madam Bates, It's against this backdrop they coined the idea as a channel to make political parties' platform accessible to electorates during this elections.

On the purpose of the project, the Media and Marketing person for the Inter-Political Festival, Oneta Roberts said the project is generating enthusiasm during this electoral period.

"The program is more of a talking, but will encourage political interactions where participants will have the opportunities to explain their parties' platforms in a much civil manner. It will be a pageant, as a medium to educate electorates about political parties' platforms; and in the same vine, propagate the need to maintain and keep 2017 Elections peaceful," she stated.

Also, Project Coordinator, Allen Divine, said electioneering periods are the time of violence and various forms of political instigation that fuel violence that leads to crisis.

"Our aim to host this endeavor is to educate the public on the danger of these problems and encourage them to see the election period as a time to unit and avoid norms that support violence. Elections around the world are the only democratic channel used by citizens to make the desirable change in all sectors of governance. This medium gives so much power to the electorates in that they

determine through their votes who superintend governance for a particular tenure," Devine stated.

"Democracy being presumed as the best form of rule practices by many countries around the world today champions the voices of majority over the minority whether it is legal or wrong."

Meanwhile, Political Parties representatives attending launch have welcomed the idea of none-violence and the efforts to preach peace during these electoral process.

An interactive Program has been planned for September 9th, 2017 for representatives of political parties and their candidates to face one another in an exchanges that will encourage non-violence during these campaign processes.