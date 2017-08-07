Liberia: PUL Prezy Slams Divisive Politics in Grand Kru

The President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has slammed as enemy of progress, citizens of Grand Kru County Students from Grand Kru County who are indulged in propagating divisive politics there.

A son of the county, Charles Coffey, said individuals that are preaching divisive politics in the county are all enemies of progress. He filled in the vacuum created by the absence of Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay from a program of the Grand Kru University Students Union (G-SUSU) he was invited to serve as keynote.

"We are in the political season; for whatsoever reason Speaker Nuquay never showed up for the program but as a son of Grand Kru County I am willing to fill in the gap with a message that is unique for ourselves," he said.

Coffey who speaks briefly on the characteristics a leader need to possess said a leader need to be creditable, must have integrity, passion, and should be innovative.

He believes those qualities those elected as leaders of G-SUSU will have those qualities as they steer the affairs of the body.

Coffey also warned the student group not to engage in divisive politics that will divide the people of Grand Kru, adding "candidates are about to go home for campaign some will be preaching ethnicity, tribalism, sectionalism which is not good our county."

"Do not bad mouth candidate A because he or she from different section and you from another; as university students your duty is to educate our people on the qualification and what that candidate is capable of doing for the county not because he or she is not from your section or tribe."

Grand Kru University Students Union (G-SUSU), a composition of students from the county attending various universities across the country, inaugurated officers elected in a program held at the College of West Africa (CWA).

Themed inaugural and fund raising, the program was attended to by members of the Grand Kru Legislative Caucus, Grand Kru County District-2 Representative Aspirant, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa including other sons and daughters.

As their contributions, Cllr. Koffa pledged US$6,500, Senator Albert T. Chie plLD130,000 while Senator Dr. Peter S. Coleman gave a check valued at LD$50,000.

Also, Rep. Numene T. H. Bartehwa provided L$30,000 and Weade C. Wureh gave a laptop for the use of the student union.

A proxy of Cllr. Koffa, Matthew S. Wisseh, said Cllr. Koffa shared the same view expressed by the PUL president when it comes to divisive politics. Saying it was no time for ethnicity, tribalism, sectionalism in the county, he added that Cllr. Koffa believed in unity, empowerment, human resource development for his people.

According to him, if Grand Kru County should be developed, the best of the county must be brought into leadership of the county.

Earlier, Cllr. Koffa told newsmen that he attached importance to students program and he had to cut short his visit to the county just to attend the program.

Cllr. Koffa said he was discouraged by the poor performance of students in the county in the just announced WAEC result but promised to arrest the situation immediately upon his election to the district seat.