4 August 2017

East African Business Week (Kampala)

Uganda: Form Cooperatives - Farmers Told

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kampala — The Deputy Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation Lt Gen Charles Angina has told farmers to form Cooperatives if they are to benefit from the Government programme.

He said supporting individual farmers under the programme is not yielding better results.

"We want to mechanize the sector by supporting farmers with farming equipment like tractors. It is why we want farmers to form farming groups so that they benefit more from this programme by forming cooperatives," said Angina.

Angina said since the inception of the program there's has been big impact especially on Agricultural productivity volumes but the challenge is majority of the farmers are still farming at peasantry way .

The General said the Government has started distributing tractors to farmers in some parts of the country which has increased on the acreage of land for farming.

"Government gave out tractors to some farmers under OWC but we focused on cooperatives when farmers are in groups. They can manage the machine because its management requires a lot of resources which an individual may fail to maintain the farming Equipment," said Angina.

He said the Government has ordered for more tractors to be given out to farmers but only those in farming groups.

Recently President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Handed over 40 Tractors to 300 cluster farmers from the districts of Lyantonde, Kiruhuura, Ibanda, Mitooma, Sheema, Mbarara, Isingiro, Bushenyi and Ntungamo. All in the Ankole sub region.

Uganda

Uganda's Defence Attaché to Congo Dies

Brig Geoffrey Kyabihende, Uganda's Defence attaché to the Democratic Republic of Congo has died. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 East African Business Week. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.