Uganda: Form Cooperatives - Farmers Told

Kampala — The Deputy Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation Lt Gen Charles Angina has told farmers to form Cooperatives if they are to benefit from the Government programme.

He said supporting individual farmers under the programme is not yielding better results.

"We want to mechanize the sector by supporting farmers with farming equipment like tractors. It is why we want farmers to form farming groups so that they benefit more from this programme by forming cooperatives," said Angina.

Angina said since the inception of the program there's has been big impact especially on Agricultural productivity volumes but the challenge is majority of the farmers are still farming at peasantry way .

The General said the Government has started distributing tractors to farmers in some parts of the country which has increased on the acreage of land for farming.

"Government gave out tractors to some farmers under OWC but we focused on cooperatives when farmers are in groups. They can manage the machine because its management requires a lot of resources which an individual may fail to maintain the farming Equipment," said Angina.

He said the Government has ordered for more tractors to be given out to farmers but only those in farming groups.

Recently President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Handed over 40 Tractors to 300 cluster farmers from the districts of Lyantonde, Kiruhuura, Ibanda, Mitooma, Sheema, Mbarara, Isingiro, Bushenyi and Ntungamo. All in the Ankole sub region.