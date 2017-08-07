Cameroon: African Cup Nations 2019 - Cameroon Promises Successful Organisation

The Ministers of Communication, Sports and Physical Education and the President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) gave the assurance in Yaounde on August 4, 2017.

Cameroon government authorities have assured national and the international community that the country will successfully face the challenge of the being the first country to organise the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2019 with the new 24-team format instead of the hitherto 16 teams. Communication Minister and government's spokesperson, Issa Tchiroma Bakary accompanied by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt and the President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Tombi à Roko Sidiki gave the assurance during a press conference in Yaounde on August 4, 2017. Minister Issa Tchiroma declared, "I would like to strongly reiterate Government's commitment to host the 2019 AFCON in the format decided by CAF, that is to say, with the 24-team format. Let this therefore be made crystal clear to everyone, and there should no longer be any ambiguity on this issue. Cameroon will organize the 32nd edition of the African Football Cup of Nations in the June-July 2019 period and in conformity with the new formula prescribing the participation of 24 national football squads as decided by CAF during its Executive Committee session on July 20, 2017 in Rabat." The competition was initially programmed to take place from January to February 2019. According to government's spokesperson, "this organization will be excellent and crowned with success, to the full satisfaction of CAF, the Cameroonian public and the entire African and world sports community." The press conference came within the context of opposing views from within and without the country to the extent of downgrading the capacities of Cameroon to meet its commitments. "Such an attitude, which is moreover totally unjustified in the light of the effective level of preparations, might have led some countries to believe that they could take our position, on the claims that Cameroon was presumably not ready to host this event," Issa Tchiroma said. It is the intention of clearing all doubts that government is assuring all of collaboration at all levels to make the event a historic success. The Minister therefore assured that, "Companies and other technical partners involved in the preparations of the event are on their part fully committed day in day out, to deliver all the infrastructures they are in charge to provide, in accordance with quality standards of works, within the prescribed deadlines."

