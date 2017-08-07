Cameroon: World Athletics Championships - Usain Bolt Beaten in Last Sprint

In spite of the defeat, Bolt has a final chance to win a world medal for Jamaica in the 4x100m later in the championships.

The world was taken by surprise on Saturday August 5, 2017 when top sprinter Usain Bolt lost his crown to Justin Gatlin in his 100m retirement party at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in London, United Kingdom. Bolt, who has not lost a global final since he started at the 2011 World Championships, was hoping to extend his record-breaking gold medal tally at the World Championships to 12 in his last major event. With thousands of Jamaican fans in the London Stadium getting ready to celebrate on day two of the championships, the 30-year-old was outrun in the final 30 metres by former Olympic and world champion Gatlin, who grabbed his first world title since 2005 at the age of 35. Bolt took bronze in 9.95 seconds behind Gatlin (9.92) and American silver medallist Christian Coleman, who clocked 9.94. Bolt has a final chance to win a world medal for Jamaica in the 4x100m later in the championships.

Earlier in the night, Ethiopia's Olympic champion Almaz Ayana won the women's 10,000m title. She beat her compatriot and silver medallist Tirunesh Dibaba, in margin of more than 46 seconds. The margin was by far the biggest in the history of the world championships. After taking the silver at last year's Rio Olympics, South African Luvo Manyonga grabbed his first senior global title in the men's long jump, winning with 8.48m to American silver medallist Jarrion Lawson's 8.44m.

Two Cameroonian athletes are taking part in the IAAF World Championships in London. They are Jean Tarcisius Batambok 100m and Auriol Dogmo in the Shot put event. Batambok was eliminated from the competition in the heats while Auriol Dogmo is yet to go into the competition.