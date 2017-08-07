Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Government Calls for Mobilisation

Following is the introductory statement of the Minister of Communication Issa Tchiroma Bakary during a press conference in Yaounde on August 4, 2017.

First of all, I would like to extend a warm welcome to the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, who has honoured and delighted us with his presence to take an active part in our talk today.

Mr Minister, you are welcomed here in the Ministry of Communication.

I would also like to welcome the President of Cameroon's Football Federation, FECAFOOT, the national football governing body in our country.

Mr President, you are also welcomed.

Of course, my greetings also go to the national and international pressmen, whom I am thanking them for responding so promptly to my invitation in relation to this important press conference.

And to all of you here present, I wish you all a warm welcome.

I invited you today so that we discuss a very topical issue, of paramount interest to the entire Nation and beyond, for football in Africa and throughout the World.

This has to do with the organization by Cameroon of the 32nd edition of the African Football Cup of Nations in the months of June and July 2019.

You certainly remember that it was in 2014 that the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, in response to the request tabled by FECAFOOT following the Special Approval by the President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul BIYA, designated Cameroon, against other contesting countries, to host the 2019 AFCON.

Cameroon is therefore the country chosen by CAF to host the 32nd edition of the African Football Cup of Nations, the 2019 AFCON.

In order to reach at this decision, Cameroon had previously presented a bid in accordance with the specifications prescribed by CAF in June 2013, and which mentioned that the competition be organized with 16 participating teams.

Among other things, these specifications required the hosting country to provide at least four stadia for the competition, four training pitches for the teams and a training ground for the referees.

In response to the said specifications, the Government of Cameroon had made a commitment through the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education on November 22, 2013 to make available to CAF not four stadia as required, but rather six, as well as 25 training grounds, all in conformity with CAF standards and within the prescribed deadline.

It is worth noting that for Cameroon's bid to be approved by CAF, our country had to organize the final phase of another CAF competition open to national football teams.

In response to this obligation, Cameroon organized at the end of 2016, the 10th edition of the African Women Football Cup of Nations with the success known to her, in fact, a groundbreaking success ever recorded in the annals of women's football throughout the world.

For the 2019 AFCON, Cameroon had proposed to organize the competition in five cities, notably in Yaoundé, Douala, Limbe, Bafoussam and Garoua.

During its meeting on 20 July 2017 in Rabat, Morocco, the CAF's Executive Committee decided to move from 16 to 24 teams and to shift the period of the competition from January-February, to June-July with immediate effect as from 2019 that is the edition to be organized by Cameroon.

The question that could be raised under these new modalities by the general public is whether the commitment made by Cameroon to organize the competition under the 16-team format, would still hold under the 24-team format.

On this matter, I would like to strongly reiterate Government's commitment to host the 2019 AFCON in the format decided by CAF, that is to say, with the 24-team format.

Let this therefore be made crystal clear to everyone, and there should no longer be any ambiguity on this issue. Cameroon will organize the 32nd edition of the African Football Cup of Nations in the June-July 2019 period and in conformity with the new formula prescribing the participation of 24 national football squads as decided by CAF during its Executive Committee session on July 20, 2017 in Rabat.

Let it also be well underscored that this organization will be excellent and crowned with success, to the full satisfaction of CAF, the Cameroonian public and the entire African and world sports community.

In this vein, the Government as a whole, in close collaboration with the Cameroon Football Federation, is constantly mobilized under the Special Leadership of the President of the Republic, Head of State, His Excellency Paul BIYA and the effective coordination of the Prime Minister, Head of Government.

Companies and other technical partners involved in the preparations of the event are on their part fully committed day in day out, to deliver all the infrastructures they are in charge to provide, in accordance with quality standards of works, within the prescribed deadlines.

As far as the entire nation is concerned, it should be underscored that meeting such a challenge should be considered as a patriotic duty, an invaluable honour and an immense privilege.

Every Cameroonian should therefore play their part, bring their positive contribution and assume their citizen's responsibility.

With regard to the national media in particular, their role is more than ever fundamental under such circumstances.

Distinguished Journalists, I must emphasize that a majority of you have until now played a remarkable role. I congratulate and encourage you to keep on.

But regrettably, others have and in some spheres expressed opposing views against the will of the nation, disseminating here and there signals of anxiety, going to the extent of downgrading the capacities of their own country to meet its commitments.

Such an attitude, which is moreover totally unjustified in the light of the effective level of preparations, might have led some countries to believe that they could take our position, on the claims that Cameroon was presumably not ready to host this event.

Such an attitude, mostly coming from certain Cameroonian themselves is inexplicable.

Bu it is mostly unacceptable, intolerable and could even be considered as a real betrayal, an act of hostility against one's fatherland, in as much as we are dealing here with ungrounded and misleading allegations.

I therefore call on these people to pull themselves together and get back on the right track by committing themselves to their Nation for what is henceforth considered as a just, justified and irreversible cause.

Distinguished journalists, the stake here is to stir up the sense of honour and pride that have always been the hallmarks of Cameroon and every Cameroonian.

Let me announce here the arrival in Cameroon of the first CAF inspection mission as stipulated in all the specifications of the competitions organized by this body.

This mission will be in Cameroon from 20 to 28 August 2017.

As already stated by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education at his press briefing on 18 July 2017, this inspection mission, like those that will follow throughout the process towards the deadline of the event, is not aimed at sanctioning.

On the contrary, it is an opportunity for exchanges and consultations in order to ascertain the state of preparedness and to readjust, as necessary, the strategies for the full success of the event.

To do this, the CAF's mission expected in the days ahead will visit each of the sites selected for the event.

The CAF's mission will inspect all infrastructures involved in the organization of the event, in terms of sports, hotel, hospital, airport, road or telecommunications infrastructure.

Each time, there will be an assessment and a general report on future deadlines.

The national and international media will be kept abreast when necessary.

Let me assure you, Distinguished Journalists that the various institutional and operational stakeholders involved in the implementation process of this important project will always be at your disposal to bring to your attention the information you will need.

I therefore urge you to make good use of this information for the proper awareness of the general public.

Thank you for your kind attention."