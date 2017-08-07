Sierra Leone: PW1 Testifies in Larceny Matter

Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Pademba Road Magistrate Court no.1, yesterday (2nd August 2017) remanded two accused persons, Manju Mansaray and Abdul Mansaray at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre for allegedly conspiring with other person's unknown to commit a felony to wit larceny.

The men allegedly stole an Infinite phone value one million Leones, property of Isata Lucy Tarawally.

Manju Mansaray, 36 and Abdul Mansaray, 20, were dragged to court on four counts of conspiracy contrary to law and larceny contrary to Section 2 of the Larceny Act 1916.

In her testimony, Prosecution Witness No.1 (PW1), Isata Lucy Tarawally told the court that on Wednesday 19th July, 2017 she went on a workshop on adolescent and friendly service on HIV at the National Stadium.

She said after the first session, she connected her Infinite phone to an electric socket on the wall and went out for lunch; and on her return, she saw the first accused coming out of the Hall.

The witness said it was the body language of the accused that stroke her to check for her phone, but she couldn't see both her phone and her friend's own.

She said after raising alarm, other people also reported of missing items.

"I later saw the first accused running out of the hall, but he was caught and then taken to the Youyi Building police post where he confessed that he together with two others stole the phone and that his colleagues have sold it at Beljium for hundred and fifty thousand Leones," she testifies"

Police prosecutor, Inspector Theresa M. Bangura, alleges that Abdul Mansaray on Wednesday 19th July 2017,the accused stole one Infinite mobile phone valued one million Leones, property of Isata Lucy Tarawally.

The prosecution also alleges that on the same date and place, stole one Techno C8 moblie phone valued nine hundred thousand Leones property of Kadijatu Kargbo.

The particulars of offence continued that on the same date the accused stole one pink shopping bag containing one white and mauve hand flask valued eighty thousand Leones property of Mariama Marco Conteh.

Meanwhile defense counsel, S. Nicol, made an application for his client to be granted bail on the grounds that the accused person was not seen in possession of the stolen properties.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Theresa M. Bangura, objected to the application due to the seriousness of the crime and that the accused has no fixed abode which posed a flight risk, thus noting that the possibility to jump bail was possible.

Magistrate Bangura upheld the application of the prosecution on the grounds that the accused was a flight risk.

The matter was adjourned to Friday, August 4, 2017.