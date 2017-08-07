Sierra Leone: Man Accused of Phone Theft Remanded

Magistrate Santigie Bangura presiding at the Pademba Road Magistrates' Court No.1 on Tuesday (2nd August) remanded Daniel Johnson and Sullay Conteh at the Male Correctional Centre on Pademba Road for allegedly stealing a mobile phone valued three hundred and fifty United State dollars ($350) from one Winstina John.

The accused persons were dragged to court on two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony to wit larceny from person contrary to Section 14 of the Larceny Act 1916.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Eric A. Deen alleges that on Sunday 10th July, 2017 at Angola town Godrich, west of Freetown stole mobile phone from one Winstina John.

In her testimony, the complainant said on the day of the incident, she left home to visit her friend at Godrich junction, where she was attacked by the two accused persons while waiting for her friend.

"The second accused tapped me on my shoulder as I turned, the first accused snatched the phone from me. I shouted and started chasing the accused persons but the second accused obstructed me not knowing that they have conspired." She said

The complainant said after her friend, Alimany, realised that the second accused was part of the theft, they held him and he took them to where his colleague was.

She said on their arrival, the first accused handed the phone to them but it has already damaged.

She further stated that they handed them over to the Adonkia police, who obtained statement from the duo.

Lawyer K. S. Comber pleaded with the Bench to admit his clients to bail on the grounds that he has been in custody for weeks.

The defense lawyer noted that his clients were students and Sierra Leonean as well and that they have reliable sureties that would stand in their cognisance and would be available in court anytime they are needed.

However, Police prosecutor, Inspector Eric A. Deen, objected to bail, noting that the accused persons were regular customers and that they do not have any specific location.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Bangura refused the accused persons bail, emphasizing the seriousness of the crime.

Their matter was adjourned to 10th August 2017.