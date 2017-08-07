Sierra Leone: Aspiring MP Prioritises Water, Roads and Education

Aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) of Constituency 120 in the east of Freetown, Abass B. Kamara, has pledged to embark on providing safe and clean drinking water, scholarships for students, rehabilitating and constructing feeder roads within his constituency if elected MP in the March 7, 2018 polls.

The MP aspirant was making the pledges during his official declaration of his intention to vie for the parliamentary seat in the constituency on Sunday 30th July, 2017 at Carsel Farm, Kissy, Freetown.

Mammoth crowd from young to the aged, including officials from the ruling All People's Congress (APC), were gathered to witness the declaration ceremony where the aspirant made known his plans for Constituency 120.

"My people are suffering here because of the lack of water and good roads. Most people walk about a mile to fetch water from Fisheries at Kissy Dockyard. Parents of our school-going children have not been able to pay school fees because of poverty. These, among other things, have urged me to vie for the parliamentary seat of this constituency so as to bring relief to our people," he said.

He recalled that when he was serving in the capacity of a councilor in the community from 2007-2012, he provided three hand pump wells , adding that he also contracted people to make proper drainage systems which aided the free flow of water.

In the area of social activities, he said he organised "the Councilor Abass Trophy" gala, a move he said, no one has taken since 2010, boasting that some of the players that participated in that gala are now playing for big clubs, while two of them are plying their trade overseas.

"During my tenure as councilor, I sent people to Hajj without taking a cent from them. I initiated a micro credit facility where over 50 million Leones were provided for our women to embark on petty businesses for their sustenance," he recalled.

He pledged to be a better representation of the people in parliament if he is elected in the March 7, 2018 polls, saying that he will also do more in terms of development and education.