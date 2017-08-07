Sierra Leone: SLFA Members Seek Emergency Congress

Members of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA), who are also referred to as football stakeholders, are demanding for an emergency extraordinary congress within a week's time.

In a press conference hosted at the SLAJ Headquarters last Friday, the SLFA membership, who are boasting of 30 out of the 35 members, are asking the four regional executive members to work with the world football governing body, FIFA appointed moral guarantor, the Minister of Sports, Ahmed Khanou or his representative to convene an emergency extraordinary congress latest on Friday August 11.

In a four points position paper; the chairman of the SLFA membership, Idrissa Mago Tarawallie stated that: "The mandate of the elected officials of the executive in 2013, namely the president, the two vice presidents and the two Ex-officio members have expired as of the 3 August 2017, and have no legal authority to represent the FA in any capacity and under any circumstance within or outside Sierra Leone for any international event."

"That the mandate of the four regional executives are valid and as such are recoginsied as executive members to work with the FIFA appointed moral guarantor or his representative to assume the reign of office and to convene an emergency extraordinary congress within one week from today."

Another point cited in the document was that the membership are expecting FIFA, CAF,the Sports Council and all official partners to appreciate and accept their mandate and decision as it is in the interest of the nation.

According to Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai, who is also member of the stakeholders body, going to court will be an option for them if everything fails for them having the congress.

He said: "Nothing is stopping us from going to court but going to court is an option for us and not a priority for now."