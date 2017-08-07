Cameroon: Neighbouring Countries Guests - Showcase of Cultural Heritage

During the fourth days' festival, they also displayed some of their traditional dances and costumes.

The on-going National Festival of Heritage Music and Dance (FESMUDAP) in Yaounde, organised by the Ministry of Arts and Culture did not only bring together Cameroonians to demonstrate their rich cultural heritage but also foreigners specifically Nigerians, Central Africans from the refugee camps, Brazilians amongst others displayed their cultural music and dances.

Chioma Keke, President Nigerian Iyanya Dance group in Yaounde, "We are here to participate in this Cameroonian Cultural week. We are happy to be part of this wonderful ceremony today because we have joined our Cameroonians brother to celebrate in cultural heritage. You Know in Nigeria we have many dance groups such as the Iyanga dance, Ekombi dance, Ogele dance, Ekpe dance amongst others. We decided to dance the nyanga dance to display our national colours that is why all the women are dressed in the national colours".

"Saide Ali, the from Central Africa Republic based in Cameroon said " I have come to partake in this cultural festival. I trade in African fashion wears and costumes such as fashions beads, cloths, jewelries, and traditional outfit amongst others. I am also a designer I design cloths and sell them I do some on command" he noted. Viewers also came from outside the African Continent, Danilo Lovisi a researcher from Brazil says he feels very happy and lucky to be part of the festival. "I am very happy to be part of the cultural festival the various dance groups are doing extremely well. It is amazing" he said.