7 August 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: West - Students Receive Financial Boost in Mifi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Fosong (Camnews)

Bafoussam (Mifi) - CPDM MP for Mifi constituency, Hon.Kankeu Joseph, has offered financial assistance of 50.000FCFA each to some 33 students for registering outstanding results in the 2017 final examinations in (BAC and BEPC) and eigh Principal of Government high schools and private high schools in Mifi division for excellence academic results recorded in their various establishments.

During the ceremony of excellence award that held in Bafoussam on 3, August,2017,the MP also donated 80 bags of cement to the Muslim community in Bafoussam and 250 copies of the recent promulgated laws by the Head of State, that were voted during the last session of parliament, to leaders of associations, political parties and quarter heads.

Addressing the laureates and population, Hon.Kankeu said the symbolic gesture was his contribution and incentive which is part of his wider goal to encourage and maximize the potential advantages of education in the society. He was optimistic that the financial encouragement will enrich the educational process of the students and strengthen their commitment to further their education.

Cameroon

Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Government Calls for Mobilisation

Following is the introductory statement of the Minister of Communication Issa Tchiroma Bakary during a press conference… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.