Cameroon: West - Students Receive Financial Boost in Mifi

Bafoussam (Mifi) - CPDM MP for Mifi constituency, Hon.Kankeu Joseph, has offered financial assistance of 50.000FCFA each to some 33 students for registering outstanding results in the 2017 final examinations in (BAC and BEPC) and eigh Principal of Government high schools and private high schools in Mifi division for excellence academic results recorded in their various establishments.

During the ceremony of excellence award that held in Bafoussam on 3, August,2017,the MP also donated 80 bags of cement to the Muslim community in Bafoussam and 250 copies of the recent promulgated laws by the Head of State, that were voted during the last session of parliament, to leaders of associations, political parties and quarter heads.

Addressing the laureates and population, Hon.Kankeu said the symbolic gesture was his contribution and incentive which is part of his wider goal to encourage and maximize the potential advantages of education in the society. He was optimistic that the financial encouragement will enrich the educational process of the students and strengthen their commitment to further their education.