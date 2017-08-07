Cameroon: Mobilization South West for School Resumption

Governor Bernard Okalia promised special security measures for dormitory schools.

Authorities of the South West Region are on their heels organizing holiday classes and drumming school return come next month. Senior Divisional Officers, Mayors, Heads of the Forces of Law and Order, Education Delegates, Education Secretaries and School Principals of the South West Region are, each in their spheres, combing their areas to animate school re-opening come September 4.

They met last 2 August in Buea, Regional headquarters, convened by the Regional Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai, to weave strategies for schools resumption on 4 September, 2017. It was resolved at the important meeting held in the Governor's conference room in Buea that all living forces in the Region should put hands on deck so that pupils and students of the area who lost the last two terms of the 2016-17 school year could get back to classrooms next 4 September. The meeting sprang a lot of hope for parents and children when representatives of the Catholic (Eta Franklin Orock), Presbyterian (Njie Kale Samuel) and Baptist (Rev. Timothy Liombe) all took the floor to declare their plans and readiness to resume schools come September. As they testified, holiday classes are already going on in many schools around the South West major towns except in Lebialem Division where the ghost found its softest bed. Governor Okalia Bilai assured the various Principals of boarding schools that special security measures shall be beefed up around their campuses for effective schooling this time. The two-hour meeting equally dwelled on technical reports by the Regional Delegates for Secondary and Basic Education showing that not up to 30 percent of the syllabuses was covered last year. To cushion the effects, catch-up holiday classes are being organised intensively in the various schools to enable all pupils and students to move to the next classes come September. "There will be no repeating of the class", the school bosses said with the representative of Basic Education announcing that every teacher would take their pupils to the next class since they best know where they ended their syllabus last year. The Educationists advised parents to be ready to help their children for much more homework next year, more hours at school and schooling on Saturdays. They also promised that Pedagogic Advisers would be more on the field next school year than in offices.

The Governor called on the various Councils to assist school resumption materially and financially in their various territories encourage school attendance. The Mayors, in turn, pleaded that such instructions from hierarchy be be put in writing so they can back their expenditure during control.