Liberia Embassy in Nigeria Starts Issuing Passports

The Liberian Embassy in the Federal Republic of Nigeria has started the issuance of Liberian passports at its Embassy in Nigeria.

Making the revelation during the Thursday press briefing, the Acting Deputy Minister of Information Services, Hon. Wellington G. Smith, said after the Liberian Ambassador to Nigeria Dr. Alhassan Conteh forwarded constraints faced by Liberians who had to travel to Liberia for passport renewals or application, the Government thought it wise to establish a center at the embassy to ease the problems.

Hon. Smith said, Liberians willing to renew their passports or apply for fresh ones do not have to fly all the way to the country, but should visit the embassy in Nigeria to have their needs met with ease.

Hon. Smith however warned that there are laid down procedures which should be followed to prove the eligibility of an applicant.

"For any applicant who wishes to apply for that service, he or she should be able to establish the county of origin, place of birth, and must be able to convince the embassy staffs that he or she is a Liberian because we don't want to see our passports fall into the wrong hands", he cautioned.