Liberia: Coc Repeal Act Under Vetting

The Senate Chairman on Judiciary, Claims and Petitions Committee, Cllr. Varney Sharman, with a one week mandate, is expected to make a presentation of a report tomorrow before the plenary of the Liberian Senate to rightfully advise that august body on the Act to repeal the Code of Conduct.

The decision of the Senate was in response to a communication sent in by Maryland County Senator Dan Morias and unanimous votes following a heated debate that mounted among Senator in the Senates' Chambers.

Senator Morias during a regular Tuesday session sent in a communication calling for Act to repeal in its entirety of "The Act of the Legislature prescribing a National Code of Conduct for all public officials and employees of the Government".

The Maryland County lawmaker argued that his action is in line with the cardinal purpose of the Code of Conduct as prescribed in its preamble, which "has now been reversed by the ruling of the Supreme Court", he said.

The Code of Conduct was approved on March 31, 2014, and printed and published on June 20 of the same year, became enforceable law, and was used in the special senatorial election in 2014.

"The purpose of the Code of Conduct becomes impossible when ruling from the High Court renders laws made by the Legislature only enforceable when it is validated by its constitutionality", Senator Morias said.

He also reminded his colleagues that "As gatekeepers of the people, we must ensure fairness that Abu Kamara, the assistant Minister, who NEC denied from contesting cannot and must not be the only Liberian whose disbarment or disqualification is applicable to. Justice is not blind when it sees only Kamara and sees no other violator".

But in a brief debate after the reading of the communication, Senator Varney Sherman, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Claims and Petitions, had a contrary view and said, instead of repealing the entire Code of Conduct, the author of the Act should be requested to do another letter requesting an amendment of the Code that is found conflicting.

Majority of the Senators argued and agreed that the Supreme Court was not clothed with the authority to make law, and cited that its recent decision constitutes law-making.