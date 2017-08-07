Liberia: Inter-Political Parties Festival Opens

Elections all over the world are associated with violence, and research has proven that during elections period, the electorates do have so much power through their votes to bring about a standard change in leadership or governance.

In Liberia there have not been programs for politicians to explain and enact with the voters in understanding their platforms.

Against this backdrop, a Liberia-base group, under the banner "National Inter-Political Parties Festival" has launched an inter-political festival as a channel to make political parties' platform accessible to electorates at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County.

The aim of the program is to create a medium that can educate electorates about political parties' platforms, and to circulate the need of maintaining peace in the ensuing elections.

Speaking at the ceremony, the CEO of the project, Letia Assaf-Bates said, election is the only democratic channel voter's use to effect desirable change in all sectors of governance, and as such, it is important that political parties' platforms be made known to the voters in order to help them make the right decision.

Madam Bates noted that her institution does not favor any political party's aspirant, but rather the interest of the country and its people is high on the agenda.

"Our interest and intent is to bring political parties and candidates ideas to the voters, explaining to them what they intend to do upon their ascendency", she said.

She at the same time used the occasion to call on all political parties, independent candidates and their supporters to uphold the values of the country and target peaceful and transparent elections.

"Fellow Liberians, I will like to use this medium to encourage you as the process of campaigning is on to engage in issues-based political debates and not personality attacks", she added.

Members of the organizing Committee include: Madam Letia Assaf-Bates, CEO; the Media and Marketing person, Madam Oneta Roberts; and Allen Divine, Coordinator of the project for the Inter-Political Festival.

Meanwhile an interactive program of political parties and electorate is expected to kick off on September 9 bringing together representatives from political parties in the country.