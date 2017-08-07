7 August 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Liberia: Replacement of Voters Cards Begins Today

By Staff Writer

The National Elections Commission, NEC will today August 7th begin the replacement of lost and damaged voter cards throughout the country.

The replacement will be carried out at 99, including all the 73 Electoral Districts of Liberia and at all the 19 NEC magisterial offices across the country.

The replacement process is one of the important dates on the 2017 elections calendar, thus the Commission is calling on all qualified voters, who might have lost or damaged their voting cards to turn out from Monday August 7 to Saturday August 12, 2017 to change the voter cards.

Section 3.5 (2) of the New Elections Law says: "In the event of loss or destruction of the voter registration cards, and after proof has been established, the registrar shall issue a new card for a minimum fee of five ($5.00) dollars to be paid in the Internal Revenue".

However, according to a NEC release, the Commission will replace the cards free of charge and at the centers near you.

The Commission says, during the replacement process, qualified voters who had problems with their photos during the Exhibition Exercise in June are also encouraged to turnout and have their photos re-taken. Please see page for details.

