Liberia: 'Crucify Me If CDC Loses' - Morlu Challenges Liberians Featured

Montserrado County District #10 Representative Candidate Mulbah K. Morlu who doubles as the Vice Chairman for Mobilization and Operations of the Congress for Democratic Change says if Senator George Weah does not win the Presidency of Liberia on October 10, 2017, he should be stoned to death by Liberians.

During a press conference at the Party's headquarter in Congo Town on Friday, Mr. Morlu offered himself crucified and stoned to death if the party's quest to win the highest seat of the nation does not materialize.

"If Ambassador George Weah does not win this year's election, lay me on the cross and crucify me; stone me to death. Weah is the messiah sent by God", he said.

Morlu disclosed that the party will officially launch its campaign on August 19, 2017 at its National Headquarters in Congo Town.

According to him, on that day, Montserrado will go blue with a two million man rally, demonstrating the reality of the George Weah first round victory strategy.

Aspirant Morlu noted that the launch of the campaign will signal to the world that George Weah is the man that the people of Liberia are looking up to for change.

The CDC stalwart revealed that he had never been more convinced about the George Weah Presidency until now.

Representative candidate Morlu said prior to the August 19 showdown, the party will conduct mass meetings in all districts until the day itself when the campaign 'Don't leave me behind' will be launched.

He added that the myth that the party's strong base is only in Montserrado County is not true based on the support they have gotten in other counties.

Mr. Morlu said that there is a resounding political thirst, hunger and anticipation for change by Liberians that has led to the masses-based momentum for a George Weah first round victory.