Liberia: Boakai's Baptism of Fire-Navigating the 2017 Electoral Political Quicksand

Photo: Joseph Boakai

Joseph Boakai, Liberia's Vice President

If Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai ever thought that winning the 2017 presidential elections was going to be an easy ride, recent political developments should be a rude awakening for the man whom many had written off as an unnecessary appendage of the failed excesses of the Sirleaf administration.

Since his petitioning in 2014, Veep Joe Boakai seemed to have invoked the ire of his immediate boss Ellen, who had at one time remarked that she and her vice president would retire from Liberian politics at the same time. But it was the same Sirleaf who also told her fellow citizens she would not seek the presidency for a second term.

The ruling Unity Party's 2016 convention in Gbarnga said it all. The political in-fighting was so evident. The jostling for power and position within the party marred the festive occasion. And above all else, the concerted attempt by UP stalwarts to give Sirleaf a backseat row within the Unity Party structure as "Standard Bearer Emeritus" even if she controlled the purse string as leader of one of the world's poorest nations, clearly signaled a new age in Liberian politics where the political leader, considered god and patron of benevolence, is brought down to earth.

Perhaps it was the outcome of the Gbarnga convention, which brought to the fore hardcore party functionaries like ex-Secretary General Wilmot Paye as party chairman, that further emboldened the Unity Party to think that all was well with a Joe Boakai ticket.

Contrarily, it did not take long for reality to set in. Since Gbarnga, UP stalwarts, especially hardcore Joe Boakai loyalists, have hinted that President Sirleaf is now more inclined to supporting another surrogate opposition than her own party. The first most likely candidate for UP's suspicion was the Liberty Party, given the president's close affinity with LP stalwarts who appeared to call the shots behind the scenes in key legal decision-making processes in government, especially the Global Witness bribery scandal case.

Several months post-Gbarnga, the wounds are starting to fester. Very reliable sources up Capitol Hill indicate that the President is now totally convinced that she no longer feels inclined to put up a diplomatic face about her support or non-support for her Vice President. According to news filtering around the corridors of power, the president had given her son, Rob Sirleaf, the green light to work with another opposition party to seal a compact that will ensure her security post-election. Reportedly, a meeting was held over the weekend with selected media executives to paint a rosy picture of the possibility of a first round win for the CDC, while blackballing Joe Boakai.

Fueling the rumor, the Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change, George Weah, recently remarked that as President of Liberia, his paramount interest will be to protect President Sirleaf and her family. Pundits feel that Weah's pronouncement is a kind of tacit admission of a compact reached with the Sirleaf oligarch to protect her interest. It is also said that the president feels her interest will not be protected under a Joe Boakai presidency, given the heavy vitriol emanating from the Boakai camp relative to the issue of Country-Congau divide.

In any case, whatever plays out within the remaining weeks leading to the October 10 presidential and legislative elections, the balance of power between the president and her once-subservient deputy could continue shifting. Whatever happens, Joe Boakai might come out of the episode badly scrapped but winsome, as his own man - not somebody who is hanging on Ma Ellen's apron for survival.