Liberia: Change You Can Trust' - ANC Cummings Makes His Case for Presidency

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Alexander Cummings, the former executive of Coco cola who's running for president of Liberia

Harper, Maryland County - As Alexander Cummings made his way past Maryland Avenue Saturday, en route to the thousands of supporters waiting to greet him at the Martha Tubman Sports Stadium, his long journey throughout the southeast that took him through bad and rugged roads of River Cess, to the under developed Sinoe and the abandoned, forgotten and neglected Grand Kru County, climaxing in his hometown, offered a contrasting twist of infrastructural contradictions.

It was here that Robert Goodloe Harper first settled and whose honor the city was named; it was here that William V. S. Tubman first emerged and later became President.

Not since his death in 1971 has this county produced another son to lead Liberia.

The traditional chiefs and elders are hoping the upcoming presidential elections will change all that with the election of Cummings, who they hope will end the forty-six-year lull.

"God has given us another son," they chanted, holding aloft the hands of both Mr. Cummings and his vice standard bearer Alexander Cummings Saturday.

Today, the city which once stood on its own as the capital of the short-lived Republic of Maryland, serving as the administrative center is only a shell of what it was during the heydays of Tubman.

The homes of the iconic Anderson, Brewers and Yancy families are now occupied by squatters while some have been refurbished and used by NGOs.

At the famous Tubman mansion on North Baltimore Street, squatters are eager to give visitors a tour of what's left of the former President's home and thanks to the West African power pool, Harper is lighted, the streets paved by Tubman are still solid and extension points linking the city to Pleebo and Fishtown are in the works.

Eclipsing Contrasts

So, as Mr. Cummings made his way throughout the streets of Harper, it was a major contrast from the potholes and grueling road massages he had passed on his way here.

It was evident that the enthusiasm which greeted him in Harper and later Pleebo eclipsed the stark realities of a southeastern region in dire straits.

For Cummings, 170 years has been a long time of more of the same.

But even as he worked his way through the crowds and thousands fought to get a glimpse of the small man with lofty ambitions, Mr. Cummings knew deep down he is up against an enormous challenge in a sea of nearly two dozen candidates eyeing one prize - the Liberian presidency.

Sam Cooper, one of those following the throng of supporters on the streets of Harper already had his mind made up.

"This man has managed a major company like Coca Cola where the budget was one hundred times the size of the Liberian budget. So, I know he is more than capable of leading Liberia."

But another like Sue Brewer was not so sure. She supports George Weah, the former footballer also in the race for President. "I'm not sold on Cummings yet," she says, "but I'm opened to listening."

As Mr. Cummings took the stage to address his supporters, a lot of questions were on his mind.

"Why", he wondered why Liberia after 170 years of independence, still hasn't gotten herself together.

"Corruption is still rampant. Why, after 170 years of independence, Liberia is ranking 177th out of 188 countries and territories?

Why after 170 years of independence, 54% of Liberians are living below the poverty line?

Why after 170 years of independence, 81.3% of Liberians have no access to electricity.

Why, after 170 years of independence, only a quarter of the 10,600 km road network is accessible throughout the year and why, after 170 years people should not be losing their lives to typhoid and malaria."

For Cummings, Africa's oldest republic could do a lot better - after 170 years.

"Business as usual is not an option when it comes to fixing our country and moving it forward toward a new and prosperous Liberia for all."

The former Coca Cola executive said it begins and end with Liberians working together.

"It starts with our own personal commitment toward the change that we would love to see."

Liberians Deserve 'Better Life'

Mr. Cummings, in his quest to back up his words with action, has personally promised to upgrade the elementary school in his father's hometown to a high school, and has donated more than US$565,000.00 to rural hospitals in Liberia including the JJ Dozen Hospital in Harper, but acknowledges that it is almost impossible for him to help the millions of other Liberians living in the similar conditions as a private citizen.

"I can only do so much to help other Liberians.

I truly love my country and my people, and I want to help as many Liberians as possible. I want to change the lives of every Liberian in this country. Not just the few that I on my own can help. I want to lead the transformation of our country so that every Liberian has access to a better life.

This is the reason why I have decided to run for the presidency of the Republic of Liberia. I know that together we are capable of greater things. I know that we are capable of developing and building our country. I know we are capable of providing ourselves with better lives."

Mr. Cummings' assessment drew contrast to his stop in the district of Buah in Grand Kru County where 10th grade is the limit for many young children who are denied the right to complete a high school education because government has failed to make 12th grade level education available in the area.

For many who stop in the tenth grade, it is the end of a journey in high school and the beginning of life. Young girls become pregnant early and forced to become women overnight.

It is plight like what he saw in Grand Kru, Sinoe and River Cess that Mr. Cummings hopes will serve as the launching pad for the issues-driven campaign he hopes to embark on in the coming weeks that will also take him to River Gee, Zwedru, Lofa, Nimba and Bong Counties as well as Montserrado.

He declared that under his administration, focus will be in three areas of education: vocational training - to address the issue of jobs for the unemployed - teacher training, and adult education.

"We will offer free public education to secondary school (form 4) in line with Goal 4 of the Sustainable Development Goals."

"We will ensure that school is affordable, and work towards providing free public education for everyone. My primary goal is to focus on adult education, especially vocational."

He said Liberians have waited too long for change and he is the best candidate to deliver.

"Now the time has come for the real change that you can trust to move us to a new and a prosperous Liberia for all.

170 years after Liberian independence and as over 2 million Liberians are gearing up to cast their votes on October 10 we need to take a deep reflection on our country and its progress to-date."

Despite his optimism for change, Mr. Cummings said he hopes Liberians give him a chance to improve their lives.

"You deserve access to proper healthcare, to feed your families, and send your children to school--- all at the same time."

This why I have decided to ask for your vote. This is why I am asking you to elect me to be the next president of the republic of Liberia. I am committed toward bringing real change to Liberia."

A candidacy Beyond Tribal Divide

Born in the former government hospital in Monrovia, Mr. Cummings told his supporters that he has been blessed in his life and has succeeded in life to become one of the most powerful executives at one of the largest companies in the world.

His family's foundation has donated more than one million dollars in projects supporting and helping the Liberian people, but he says, the only way to transform the lives of all four million Liberians and touch as many people as possible is by taking the mantle of leadership toward change.

"In order for there to be real change in Liberia, it must begin at the top with the people we choose to lead our country. I am asking you to choose me."

Trumpeting himself as a unifier, Mr. Cummings said, he has a vision to touch each and every Liberian.

"I have for this beautiful and glorious nation touches each and every one of us. It does not care if about your social or economic class, county or tribe.

It does not care if you are Kpelle Bassa, Mandingo, Gio or Congo. Our government will be one for, and of the people of Liberia."

"Our government will be inclusive and fair. I am a Marylander, our vice standard bearer is from Bong, our campaign manager is from Grand Bassa County.

Our government will mirror the party, as the party mirrors the grand diversity of this nation.

I see a Liberia where everyone eats. Where we aren't drawing lines to divide ourselves, but instead making the connections that bring us together.

The Liberia I see is one where our youths are not lost to the streets, because their government cannot ensure quality and affordable education. I see a Liberia, where the ones that are, our Zogos find their way back home, to school, to their families.

"Where our women will be allowed to freely participate in our economy and politics - Where our daughters will be protected by the full weight of the law."

'Change you can trust'

Mr. Cummings said Liberians must be willing to become uncomfortable, unapologetic, and grow.

"We must learn to work together. We must address our shortcomings and be willing to change for the better.

We must be honest with ourselves and admit that the choices we've made aren't working. That's the types of leader we've chosen aren't working.

We must change, or we will only see more of the same. I promise you, my fellow Liberians, that if I am elected president of the republic of Liberia I will work harder than anyone else to create real change, Change You Can Trust in Liberia."

The ANC leader pledged to lead from a different perspective and deviate from past leaders.

"I will not be anything like your past leaders. My government will hold our leaders accountable. As I've told all the aspirants running on the ANC ticket, once we win the election, the real work begins.

I have asked them, if they want to win their district and continue more of the same, please do not follow me. Now, I am telling you that if you want more of the same, do not follow me.

Everyone beside me, everyone in this movement towards change must be ready to transform our country."

He added that the struggles Liberia faces are many but if addressed correctly, can be overcome.

"The majority of our problems circle around one issue: Infrastructure. It is the key to providing quality healthcare, education, jobs, and food security.

We can also strengthen our private sector by privatizing infrastructure development, and attracting foreign investment.

By developing reliable and widespread electricity, running water and roads, we will create jobs for millions of Liberians, and most of all provide everyday Liberians with a better quality of life. Unemployment and job insecurity in Liberia is widespread."

He described the biggest threat to Liberia and its burgeoning democracy as the large number of unemployed, underemployed and unemployable young people.

"As a result, community crime and drug addiction is on the rise. We will work aggressively to address our unemployment challenge.

We will also empower our people by creating job opportunities, providing them with skills training and development, and attracting investors who will create highly labor-intensive industries that provide a high number of low skill jobs our people can fill."

On gender equality, Mr. Cummings said, his administration will introduce legislation that to promotes 50/50 women/men leadership and participation in politics, and government.

"We will also develop and implement creative legislation and policy that will strengthen and protect women's economic empowerment."

Pledge to Seize Assets, Prosecute Corrupt

Mr. Cummings said Liberia needs aggressive economic expansion which will he intends to begin by transforming Liberia into an inclusive economy.

"We must ensure Liberian women, youth and disabled individuals are as fully engaged in our economic community as all other Liberians.

Liberians must be at the center of our economy and disproportionately benefit from all economic expansion; this will be guaranteed by our Liberian Economic Empowerment (LEE) program which will empower Liberians and Liberian businesses to be the key drivers of Liberia's economic growth.

My intention will be to open avenues and find markets for Liberians to become self-sufficient and become wealthy people in their own country and by building capacities and creating opportunities."

On corruption, Mr. Cummings averred that if any of his administration's policies are to work, government and its officials must first be held accountable.

"To address corruption, we will create a special anti-corruption court, support and appropriately resource already established integrity institutions and establish the enforcement mechanisms to hold corrupt officials to account.

We will identify the positions where individuals are most likely to engage in corruption, and publicize them so that identifying corruption is a public engagement. Lastly all officials suspected of corruption we be prosecuted, we will seize assets and jail all those found guilty. No exceptions!"

He pledged that there will be a balanced distribution of government spending under his watch, especially in terms of officials' compensation.

"By tackling corruption and ending wasteful spending, Liberia will realize a more efficient and effective government-- one that works for all Liberians and will find some of the money required to fund our priorities."

He added: "No other candidate in the race has the true desire at heart and commitment to lead Liberians to a new and prosperous Liberia for all than I do. No other candidate in the race has a clean background like me.

Only I have the experience and ability to lead our country forward. No other party has the amount of talent, leadership, intelligence, and creativity than we have. We are the only ones fit to bring about the change that Liberia needs.

Do not let anyone convince you otherwise. I am confident that we can transform this country, but this change that we want so desperately for Liberia, the change we want to convince the Liberian people to believe in, begins with me."