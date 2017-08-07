Gambia: Armed Robbers Strike Again Beat Watchman At Essau

In the early hours of Friday, at around 2 a.m., armed robbers attacked Hajojara Pharmacy at Essau in the North Bank Region (NBR) and reportedly beat its night watchman, sources say.

According to our sources, the night watchman, Modou Bah, was seriously beaten by the said armed robbers and he sustained injuries on his head. Mr. Bah was hospitalised at the Essau Health Centre at the time of gathering the report.

In the meantime, the armed robbers made away about D10, 000 from the pharmacy but there was no clue as to whether any drug was taken away.

Another source disclosed that when the armed robbers arrived at the pharmacy at the time of the attack, there was a gun sound being heard.

The Hajojara Pharmacy, they revealed, is owned by one James Coker of Banjul.

The people of the area revealed that the pharmacy is about 15meters away from the combined security checkpoint at Essau. They thus called on the authorities concerned to help and remedy the rampant of armed robbery in the region.

Security personnel in the region have launched a search in the region but no arrest was made so far.

Since January to August 2017, there have been series of armed robberies that occurred in this region. Places that were attacked include: Kerr Pateh in Central Badibou, Sare Gumalo of Upper Badibou, Fass Ngaja Choi and Kerr Katim all in NBR.

Our sources in NBR added that the communities that were attacked previously where within the border villages of the region, however, this very recent one was said to occur within the heart of the region which has caused concern for the people of the region.

In a recent meeting with the new inspector general of police who was on a nationwide familiarization tour, the regional Governor Alhagie Ebrima K. Dampha told the IGP Kinteh that his region was prone to armed robbery. He, however, acknowledged the fact that unarmed policemen cannot arrest robbers who are armed.