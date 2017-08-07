Gambia: GFF Congratulates Mo Barrow On Joining Reading

The Gambia Football Federation wishes to congratulate Gambian international Modou Secka Barrow following his signature with English championship side Reading Football Club last week. He signed a four-year deal at the Madejski Stadium from Swansea City of the Premier League.

The president of The Gambia Football Federation, Lamin Kabba Bajo, described the news as a positive development in our football and the national team. "We want to see our players in top leagues across the world, but also to be playing regularly. At his age, Mo needs regular playing time and I'm happy for him that he has taken this decision," Bajo told the GFF's in-house medium.

"I've no doubt that Mo has the talent, determination and the drive to guide Reading to the Premier League. He is one of the young players of the current national team but also one of those players that are the future of Gambian football. We are very much delighted for him and wish him the best of luck in his new adventure."

Barrow, 24, will be eligible for selection for Jaap Stam's side when they visit QPR for the opening fixture of the 2017-18 campaign this weekend. Stam said: "I'm very pleased to welcome Mo to Reading Football Club and I'm delighted that we have been able to add another player to our squad ahead of the start of the new season. Now all our focus is on the challenge that lies ahead on Saturday and our trip to QPR."

Swansea said the deal for Barrow, who was the first Gambian to play and score in the Premier League, includes a sell on fee. He joined the club from Swedish club Ostersunds in July 2014. He leaves the Liberty having made 55 appearances scoring twice for the Swans. He has also had loan spells in the Championship with Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers and, most recently, Leeds United.

After impressing in the club's under-23 ranks, he made an instant impression on his Premier League debut by playing a big part in the equaliser during a 2-1 win over Arsenal. That was one of 13 appearances he would make for the Swans in his debut top-flight campaign, while he also spent time on loan with Nottingham Forest.

"It's an opportunity for me to join a good club that plays good football," Barrow told the Swans official website. "The fans have been great with me, not just on the pitch but around the city as well. But at this stage of my career I felt I needed to be playing regular football. I hope I can do that by doing well at Reading."

Reading Chief Executive Ron Gourlay said: "We are delighted to have finalised a deal to bring Mo to Madejski Stadium. I'm pleased that a player of Mo's calibre has opted to join us at Reading to try to help us achieve our goals."

Director of Football Brian Tevreden added: "We identified Mo as a player with real ability as well as the potential to flourish and improve even further as a member of this Reading squad. He is a bright and exciting talent and we have every faith that he can make a big contribution at Reading Football Club."