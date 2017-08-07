7 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Sesdo Impasse Over As New Executive Body Is Elected

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alieu Ceesay

Finally, the Serrekunda East Sports Development Organization (SESDO) has gotten a new executive body headed by Modou O. Njie, throwing out weeks of standoff.

The new executive was elected on Saturday at the SESDO elective congress held at the KMC Hall. The election of the new executive is expected to bring an end to the impasse at the zone over the years between the stakeholders and the Outgoing President Saikou Bah's led executive.

The executive members are: President Modou O. Njie, First Vice President Babucarr Bailo Jallow of Macassa FC, Second Vice President Abdou Rahman Bah of Abuko Utd FC, Secretary General Nyaworry Komma of T-Central, Assistant Secretary General Serifo Nyassi of T-Central, Treasurer Babucarr Cham of Milan FC, Assistant Treasurer Ebrima Cham of Ebbeh Gi FC, Auditor Mamat Gaye, PRO Alkali Jammeh of Zuric FC and Ebou Conteh, program officer for football.

Meanwhile, the new committee has invited teams wishing to participate in the 'nawettan' qualifiers to register.

Gambia

We Agreed With Interior Minister

At least we could glean a common sense and clear interpretation of laws relating to migration at both domestic and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.