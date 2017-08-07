Gambia: Sesdo Impasse Over As New Executive Body Is Elected

Finally, the Serrekunda East Sports Development Organization (SESDO) has gotten a new executive body headed by Modou O. Njie, throwing out weeks of standoff.

The new executive was elected on Saturday at the SESDO elective congress held at the KMC Hall. The election of the new executive is expected to bring an end to the impasse at the zone over the years between the stakeholders and the Outgoing President Saikou Bah's led executive.

The executive members are: President Modou O. Njie, First Vice President Babucarr Bailo Jallow of Macassa FC, Second Vice President Abdou Rahman Bah of Abuko Utd FC, Secretary General Nyaworry Komma of T-Central, Assistant Secretary General Serifo Nyassi of T-Central, Treasurer Babucarr Cham of Milan FC, Assistant Treasurer Ebrima Cham of Ebbeh Gi FC, Auditor Mamat Gaye, PRO Alkali Jammeh of Zuric FC and Ebou Conteh, program officer for football.

Meanwhile, the new committee has invited teams wishing to participate in the 'nawettan' qualifiers to register.