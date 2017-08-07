Gambia: Govt. Launches National Consultative Meetings On the TRRC

The Ministry of Justice in collaboration with its development partners on Friday held the launching of the just set up technical committee that would be embarking on a nationwide consultative programme on the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC).

Speaking at the ceremony, the attorney general and minister of Justice Abubacarr M. Tambadou outlined that the process of national consultation, which is being conducted in collaboration with relevant partners aimed at enhancing local ownership and participation in the entire process of the transitional justice programme.

He added that to maximize the effectiveness of the consultation, they would include all the key stakeholders in this process and their emphasis as a government is to ensure that the processes and mechanisms put in place are inclusive and driven by the people in the hope that this would guaranty a transparent, credible and effective outcome.

He said the objective of the consultation was to obtain the views and opinions of Gambian people about the commission and sensitize the general public on the concept, issues and objectives of the commission.

The Justice Minister revealed that the process of the national consultation would no doubt lay a solid foundation for reconciliation in the communities which were broken by the atrocities of the last administration.

Madam Ade Mamonyane Lekeotje, the United Nations resident coordinator disclosed that the national consultation exercise is a critical stage which will guide the process in ensuring accountability for human right violations and for the promotion of justice and reconciliation in the interest of peace and stability.

According to her, the current political dispensation provides the great opportunity to enhance justice and reconciliation; therefore she urged the technical working group to provide the exercise conducted in a thoroughly transparent manner.

She said the UN secretary general has identified national consultation as a key establishment in the transitional justice mechanism.

For his part, Amadou Scattered Janneh, who spoke as a representative of the Centre for Victims of Human Right Violations commended the new government for properly laying the ground for the commission.

He went on to say that it's their conviction that the government working in close collaboration with the relevant stakeholders would embark on a process that is both transparent and just.

"As victims, we are especially pleased that it is contemplated that the TRRC will seek to establish and make known the whereabouts of the disappeared victims, provide victims an opportunity to relate their own account of the violations and abuses suffered and grant reparations to victims," he said.

Mr. Janneh further said, "We also know that the TRRC may be empowered to grant amnesty, we believe it is important to make clear however that under international law amnesty does not apply to serious crimes such as torture and crimes against humanity."

He expressed hope that the TRRC would make recommendations on how perpetrators of serious crimes including former President Yahya Jammeh should be held accountable that reconciliation should not come at the expense of the victims. Therefore, justice must be the centre piece of the TRRC.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Dawda Fadera, the secretary general and head of the Civil Service and Desire Bigirimana, the representative of the Institute of Human Rights and Development in Africa.