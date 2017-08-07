Gambia: Community Health Nurses Trained On Nutrition Education

At least 20 Community Health Nurses drawn from across Lower River Region on recently completed a three-day capacity building at the Trans-Gambia Lodge at Pakalinding, Lower River Region.

The three-day training of trainers (TOT) which focuses on Nutrition Education, Child Health Care, Malnutrition and Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF), was implemented by the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in partnership with the National Nutrition Agency with funding from Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) through the FASDEP Project.

Addressing the gathering, Fatou A. Darbo, the programme officer at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, underscored that one of the objectives of the capacity building programme was to provide participants with relevant health information in the areas of diversified food, child health care and malnutrition among others, with a view to enhancing effective and efficient health care service delivery at community level.

"It was also meant to ensure timely response in addressing issues of malnutrition in the communities'.

The explained, she went on, upon completion will give provide participants with the required information, skills and expertise to train Village Support Groups(VSGs) and Traditional Communicators(TCs) to disseminate nutrition and health related information within the communities.

She thanked FAO for funding the program and appealed to donor agencies to extend support to the health sector in order to extend the scope of the training to other parts of the country.

On her part, Mariama Dampha, senior programme officer at the School of Health and Nutrition Unit, said that TOT is an ongoing activity by the Ministry Of Health and Social Welfare, citing that the trainings on Social Behavioral Change Communication (SBCC) and targeted supplementary feeding, funded by World Food Programme (WFP).

The training, she added, will avail participants the opportunity to prescribe nutrition related deficiencies in the communities, particularly among children from 0-59 months (children under 5 years), as the Ministry is committed to providing reliable nutrition information for the wellbeing of the Gambian people, thus the need to capacitise community health nurses for effective service delivery.

She finally challenged participants to take the training seriously.

Alimamey Suso, a community health nurse at the village health service at Manduar, also a participant, described the training of trainers as educative.

Suso described the lessons learnt as relevant to their work as focal points in primary health care service delivery at the grass roots level.

The training was characterized by presentations by experts in the nutrition and health sector.