Gambia: We Agreed With Interior Minister

editorial

At least we could glean a common sense and clear interpretation of laws relating to migration at both domestic and international law, from the comments made by the Interior Minister Fatty on the position of The Gambia, receiving its citizens allegedly deported from some western countries.

It's as simple as saying that The Gambia, like any other sovereign independent country across the globe has its own laws (domestic laws) applicable to its citizens and foreigners residing within its jurisdiction, violation of which attracts punitive measures as per contained in such laws.

The Immigrations Act, and other laws of The Gambia covered issues relating to migrations of various types, including internal and external migrations, hence no room for speculation as far as external migration is concern as similar laws are tenable in other countries.

Leaving The Gambia for external world, especially Western countries requires possession of a valid visa for entry and respecting the conditions attached therein, failure of which means violations of the law (immigration laws) of the host country.

The use of illegal migration falls under violation of the cited migration law; hence it could not be use as an excuse or exception to legal means of migration, despite difficulties and somewhat frustrations occasioned by legal means of migrations as per visa and other documentations required.

This brought about allegations of The Gambia government accepting Western countries deporting its citizens on grounds of alleged bribery, which no substantial evidence existed to that effect.

Illegal stay in any foreign country could attract any punitive measures, as deportation back to the country of origin and The Gambia has over the years performed such practice for those found wanting depending on the circumstances and facts of the cases.

The laws on migration related matters are very simple, you either accept to obey them or risk pay the price for disobedience and the same applies to the Gambian laws on migration.

In as much as the Gambia and other third world countries are said to benefit a lot for remittance from its citizens abroad, especially those in Western countries, the need for them to obey and respect migration laws of their host countries must be put across.

In essence, operating within the confines of the law, including migration laws, would avert such unfortunate allegations under review. The cited Western countries are said to have preference for skills and expert migrants to meet the demand for their labour supply, as oppose to total rejection of migrants either from The Gambia or any other parts of the globe.