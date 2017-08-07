7 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: DCD Ends Training On Organizational Management

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Sm Jawo

The Department of Community Development (DCD) in collaboration with NEMA Project under the Ministry of Agriculture recently concluded a four-day training on organizational management for affiliated farmer associations in its project intervention areas in the CRR south.

The training was conducted by the Multi-Disciplinary Facilitation Team (MDFTs) supported by Nema- Programme to build resilience to food and nutrition insecurity in the Sahel (P2RS Project).

Addressing participants on behalf of the Director of Department of Community Development in Janjangbureh, Ousman Mankara from DCD, said Department of Community Development at the Ministry of Lands and Regional Government is the government entity mandated to strengthen the institutional capacity of decentralized structures and community-based organizations with a view to transforming them into vehicles for development.

This, he added, would stimulate beneficiaries of development projects to participate in the implementation of activities with the view to enhancing ownership and sustainability.

He reiterated that the trainings sessions on group dynamics, organizational development and management was aimed at improving the performance of the affiliated farmer associations in the project intervention areas.

"This is based on a strong conviction that strengthening the institutional capacity and performance of these associations will in turn contribute to having efficient community based structures that will contribute to the reduction of acute, chronic food and nutrition crises in a sustainable manner," he stated.

The Community Development Officer for CRR South, Alieu Mbow said such trainings were also conducted in the following communities, Yerro Berri Kunda Mandinka, Wellingara Kejaw, Sambel Kunda, Boiram, Fass Abdou, Sare Giddeh and Madina Dutawally.

Mbowe pointed out that the training of communities will enable groups to carryout simple and modest participatory analysis, planning and implementation of activities and programmes.

Gambia

We Agreed With Interior Minister

At least we could glean a common sense and clear interpretation of laws relating to migration at both domestic and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.