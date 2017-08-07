Gambia: DCD Ends Training On Organizational Management

The Department of Community Development (DCD) in collaboration with NEMA Project under the Ministry of Agriculture recently concluded a four-day training on organizational management for affiliated farmer associations in its project intervention areas in the CRR south.

The training was conducted by the Multi-Disciplinary Facilitation Team (MDFTs) supported by Nema- Programme to build resilience to food and nutrition insecurity in the Sahel (P2RS Project).

Addressing participants on behalf of the Director of Department of Community Development in Janjangbureh, Ousman Mankara from DCD, said Department of Community Development at the Ministry of Lands and Regional Government is the government entity mandated to strengthen the institutional capacity of decentralized structures and community-based organizations with a view to transforming them into vehicles for development.

This, he added, would stimulate beneficiaries of development projects to participate in the implementation of activities with the view to enhancing ownership and sustainability.

He reiterated that the trainings sessions on group dynamics, organizational development and management was aimed at improving the performance of the affiliated farmer associations in the project intervention areas.

"This is based on a strong conviction that strengthening the institutional capacity and performance of these associations will in turn contribute to having efficient community based structures that will contribute to the reduction of acute, chronic food and nutrition crises in a sustainable manner," he stated.

The Community Development Officer for CRR South, Alieu Mbow said such trainings were also conducted in the following communities, Yerro Berri Kunda Mandinka, Wellingara Kejaw, Sambel Kunda, Boiram, Fass Abdou, Sare Giddeh and Madina Dutawally.

Mbowe pointed out that the training of communities will enable groups to carryout simple and modest participatory analysis, planning and implementation of activities and programmes.