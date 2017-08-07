Gambia: Fatty - No Part of Gambia Can Submit Demands As Precondition for Peace

The Minister of the Interior has said that no part of The Gambia can submit a demand as a precondition to make peace; saying they are not at war with anybody.

Mai Ahmed Fatty was speaking in an interview with Daily Observer's Omar Wally, who asked him whether the government will consider the demands of the reconciliation team from Foni, who met the president and laid down some demands such as, reinstatement of their people into government and dropping charges against their people.

According to Fatty, these are internal variables that government must lay control of, so government has not received any demands and no part of The Gambia or community is in position to submit such a demand.

Minister Fatty said that they didn't consider does as demands, adding that President Barrow has indicated that Foni is part of The Gambia and no part of The Gambia can submit a demand as a precondition to make peace, while emphasising that they are not at war with anybody.

He said The Gambia is one whole country, invisible, united and one purpose. "So what they have submitted is a wish list factors they feel will encourage greater integration of some 'Foninkas' and to instil and build confidence, these are confidence building measures but they are not demands," he reiterated.

The Interior minister said that Foni is stable and peaceful and as the president has indicated, Foni is part of Gambia. "As I was mandated by National Security Council after the Kanilai incident, no part of this country will be permitted be a law onto itself."

He indicated that every inch of Gambian soil must be subject to the Gambian law, therefore, whether it's Foni, Kiang, Jarra or in Jimara, every part of The Gambia must subdue to Gambian law. "I'm happy to report that Foni has stabilized," he noted but the minister was quick to say that it is not the whole of Foni, it is just few elements in Foni.

He said every citizen has the right to make a request of their government, adding that the wish list would be given an active consideration at the right quarters.

He noted that the consideration would be taken into cognition alongside national considerations, that is, what is in the best national interest of The Gambia. "And that is where the conclusion would lead to and whatever is the conclusion of that, I'm sure the Gambian people should be happy with that." he said.

Asked if he is bothered by the criticism that he is a hardliner especially on Foni? In respond, he said; "but that is the case," adding "you don't expect all the decisions at the level of a minister to be popular. This is not a popularity contest."

He went on to say that what bothers him is that, is he doing the right thing and if it is the right thing, then he is undaunted. "That is the only thing that keeps me sleepless, am I doing the right thing? I'm never concerned about what are they going to say."

"So for me it is not the political correct thing that matters to me, to do what is in the best national interest and if that attracts criticism, I'm very happy to be criticized," Minister Fatty remarked