7 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Police Charge Eight Men With Common Nuisance

By Fatou Gassama

Police prosecutors at Brikama have charged eight men on common nuisance before Magistrate Kurubally at the Brikama Magistrates'Court last week.

The accused persons: Buba Badjie, Alieu Sambou, Sunkarr Jarju , Pa Omara , Sainey Badjie , Ebrima Beyai, Ansumana Gibba and Nuha Bojang were charged with organising a fund raising programme with group Baatiyaye without permission from the inspector general of police (IGP) and caused annoyance, inconvenience and obstruction to the public in the exercise of their common rights, at Brikama Gidda Forest on 23rd July.

Seven of them pleaded guilty to the charge while the second accused person pleaded not guilty.

The prosecuting officer, Sergeant 2294 Jammeh said the accused persons organised the programme without obtaining a police permit.

He said they were arrested and taken to Brikama Police Station and where later charged after obtaining statements from them.

The seven of them who pleaded guilty were each sentenced to pay a fine of D5,000 in default to serve 6 months imprisonment while the second accused who denied that charge was granted bail in the sum of D10,000 with a Gambian surety.

The case is adjourned to 9 August, for hearing.

