Gambia: Former Health Minister Received Award of Excellence

The West African College of Nursing Secretariat based in Nigeria recently conferred an award of excellence to the former Health Minister Mr. Omar Sey.

The award coincided with the bi-annual meeting of the West African College of Nursing held in Abuja from 1-7 July 2017.

The award dedicated to Mr. Omar Sey last month in Abuja was in recognition of his esteemed outstanding contribution to the nursing profession.

The Gambian delegation that recently attended the West African College of Nursing Meeting in Nigeria received the award on behalf of Mr. Sey.

The West African College of Nursing Gambia Chapter on Thursday held a brief ceremony at the School of Nursing in Banjul to present the award to Omar Sey.

Speaking at the occasion, Madam Fatoumatta Jarai Daffeh, the newly elected president of the West African College of Nursing, who also doubles as the president of the West African College of Nursing Gambia Chapter stated that the former Health Minister was identified by the West African College of Nursing and it's as a results of his support towards the nursing profession in The Gambia that earned him such a prestigious award.

She informed that the West African College of Nursing is a sub-regional organisation that closely works with West African Health Organisation (WAHO).

The objectives of the West African College of Nursing, she said, are to promote high standard of nursing and to encourage research and the training of nurses at the regional level.

In his remarks at the gathering, Mr. Omar Sey described the award as a great honour for him and thanked the West African College of Nursing for the award.

He said the award is dedicated to all the health workers in The Gambia, noting that it is because of their support that was why he received such an award.

He seized the opportunity to thank all the health workers for the support they have given him whilst he was a minister.