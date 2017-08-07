Gambia: Wood Re-Exporters Embark On Tree-Planting Exercise

The Association of Wood Re-exporters and the Forest Users in The Gambia under the coordination of the association chairman, Lamin Barrow recently embarked on a massive tree-planting exercise at the entrance of the airport gate.

The exercise, which saw the planting of over hundreds seedlings, was presided over by the Minister of Environment Lamin Dibba accompanied by his permanent secretary.

Speaking at the exercise, Lamin Barrow, the chairman of the association of Wood re-exporters and Forest Users in The Gambia, underscored the importance of the exercise, further thanking all stakeholders who participated in the exercise.

He also thanked Minister Dibba and through him The Gambian leader, adding that association in the recent past has played a crucial in providing employment opportunities for Gambian youths.

Commenting on the tree planting initiative which started since 2013, Barrow averred that the exercise has contributed immensely in restoring the country's forest cover by planting trees in most important locations like the airport gate, in a bid to attract more investors.

To this end, he stressed the need for Gambians to plant more trees, adding; "It is a duty for every forest user to replant a tree."

This, he went on, is in pursuant to Forest Act.

"Most of the timbers dealers in the country have seen the opportunity derive from the forest in the last three years. I want to thank the Gambian Civil Aviation Authority for their contribution toward the sustainability of the previous tree that was planted by this association at The Airport gate," he added.

He made reference to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that was signed between his association and the GCAA to take care of the planted trees.

"We are still appealing to the GCAA to continue the partnership with his association to ensure the sustainability of this planted seedling today".

For his part, Lamin Dibba, the Minister of Environment, commended this association for taking up this bold initiative, expressing his appreciation to be appreciation to be associated with the initiative.

"It is importance as a community and association you recognized the importance of trees in our environment" he stated.

Minister Dibba explained that 'our environment is very dynamic' and that as users of the forest 'if you don't replace what you have taken from the forest in the long term sustainability is threaten, and you also threaten especially those whose livelihood depends on the forest'.

He continued; "Our new policy is looking at putting 30% of the total land in this country under forest cover."

Minister Dibba said the new policy is backed by legislations that will very soon be passed at the National Assembly.

He however urged the members of the association to respect the laws of the land, as this law are pass by National Assembly, who are elected by us to represent us in policy formulation.

"We have rules and regulations governing our forest resources, therefore I am sending a very clear message, to all forest users and all Gambian for that matter, that business as usual is no longer. We must be seen to respect our rule and regulation for other people to respect us".

Other speakers include, the permanent secretary ministry of environment and public relations manager at The Gambia Civil Aviation, Madam Ngoneh Mboob Ajgen, who all stressed the need for more tree planting , to replace the lost trees .