Gambia: NEA Rubbishes Mayor Colley's Claims

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has rubbished Mayor Yankuba Colley's claims that the agency planned to go ahead with last Saturday's National Cleansing Day exercise without consulting his office and that it was an act of sabotage calculated to paint a bad image of his leadership.

For the NEA, such claims are baseless, contradicting and hypocritical with a smear campaign intended to distract public attention on the daily unbearable deteriorating environmental condition especially sanitation and waste management that is affecting the people of the KMC and no serious endeavours were put in place by his office to remedy the situation.

The Agency's Environment, Awareness and Communication officer, Sheikh Alkinky Sanyang, made these statements on Sunday at a press conference held at the NEA headquarters.

"Such professional immaturity and selfishness, combined with sneaky political maneuvering are the manifestation of incompetency demonstrated by the lord mayor, whose responsibility is to plough back revenue generated on a daily, monthly and yearly basis to the taxpayers, but refused to listen to the plight of the electorates that planted him into that office," Mr. Sanyang noted.

According to him, the lord mayor must be reminded that National Cleansing Day exercise has been instituted to complement his and the council's failed efforts and inability to collect waste from people they supposed to serve. The exercise, he said, when given approval by the President's Office, is being coordinated by a task team drawn from different stakeholders in collaboration with the NEA of which KMC is well represented,

He said Yankuba Colley deliberately failed to remember that since the inception of the exercise years ago, three of his senior staff are still very active members to the task force and attended all meetings including the most recent of the 25th July, 2017, adding that these officers are his own managers of cleansing services and they are: Dodou Jallow, Councilor Abdoulie Jallow of Bakau Cape Point and Pa Omar Jarju.

"Due to the unbearable odour, unprecedented increase in the number of flies, maggots, rodents and fear of water-borne diseases breakout as most local communities resorted to dumping their waste in our marine waters, NEA on the 11th of July wrote to the Office of the President requesting to conduct National Cleansing Day exercise for Saturday 29th July 2017, an approval has been given on a letter sent to the NEA dated 17th July 2017, signed by one Louis Moses Mendy on behalf of the secretary general," he disclosed.

He went further to explain that the National Environment Agency wrote to all stakeholders including KMC to prepare for the event. One of the dispatched letters for the CEO of KMC was confirmed and received by his secretary one Mariam on the 12th July, 2017, and the second letter for the task team member Pa Omar Jarju that was also confirmed and received by the same Secretary Mariam on the 14th July 2017.

"Yanks further accused the NEA of doing this because he is from the opposition APRC. Let me assure you that the NEA is not even aware that you have started your journey of political no-return as an opposition party, because the NEA is not a partisan entity as we are professionals in the sustainable management and development of our natural resources and the environment," Mr. Sanyang remarked.

"Let me further help enlighten Mayor Colley that about 30 trucks fuelled by the NEA during National Cleansing Day exercise are all utilized within KMC, and suffice to say if KMC cleans the environment on daily basis, will there be any need for any extra 'set-settal'? I can also assure him to relinquish his fears that no one is working towards his downfall but he himself," he concludes.